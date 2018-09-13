EAU CLAIRE — Charlie Bleskachek finished second overall to lead the McDonell boys cross country team to a third place finish at an invitational hosted by Altoona at the Eau Claire City Wells trails on Thursday.
Bleskachek finished with a time of 17 minutes and 31.1 seconds, behind only Durand’s Isaac Wegner.
The Macks finished with 110 points, with Durand taking the top spot with 48 points.
Joe Thaler took sixth (17:56.8) for the Macks and Sean Craker finished 11 (18:34.7).
Luke Newton and Caleb Thornton took 44th and 45th, respectively, to complete McDonell’s scoring runners.
Stanley-Boyd’s Blaine Brenner finished 29th as the top finisher for the Orioles. The Orioles took 12th as team with Thorp coming in one spot behind.
Thomas Stewart took 16th to lead the Cardinals.
The McDonell, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp girls ran incomplete on Thursday.
Lydia Fish took fourth place to lead the Macks. She completed the race in 21:37.1.
Thorp’s Falon Immormino finished in 21:30.8 for fourth place. Jade Frederickson was the lone runner for Stanley-Boyd, taking 64th.
McDonell and Stanley-Boyd will race in Cadott on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
McDonell/Regis 6, Black River Falls 1
At Black River Falls, the Saints emerged victorious in a convincing win over the Tigers.
Gavin Bowe tallied two goals to lead McDonell/Regis. Trent Witkowski, Logan Hughes, Evan Cook and Myles Fish also scored for the Saints.
Oliver Shakal had two assists.
McDonell/Regis continues play on Friday when they host Marshfield Columbus at Casper Park.
Volleyball
Rice Lake 3, Chi-Hi 2
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals fell to the Warriors in a five sets (24-26, 21-25, 27-25, 25-19, 13-15) in a Big Rivers Conference battle.
The Cardinals fell behind two sets before rallying for wins in sets three and four.
Lydia Steinmetz has 39 assists on the night to lead the Cardinals.
Madie Gardow had a team-high 14 kills and Caelan Givens added 10.
Lacey O'Donnell led the Cardinals with 22 digs and Sophie Heller had 18, with Ell Hutzler totaling 15.
Chi-Hi (10-7, 1-1) at an invitational at Waupun on Saturday.
Bloomer 3, Northwestern 0
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks swept (25-13, 25-8, 25-5) the Tigers in a Heart O'North Conference match.
Chloee Swartz had 21 assists to lead Bloomer.Wartz also collected six digs.
Bailey McConaughey led the Blackhawks with eights digs in the win.
Grace Post tallied a team-high 13 kills along with five digs.
Bloomer will play in an invitational at Eau Claire North on Saturday.
