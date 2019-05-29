PARK FALLS — The Bloomer baseball team captured its first regional title since 2009 with a 7-3 Division 3 regional final win in nine inning over Chequamegon on Thursday.
Bloomer plays Cumberland — which took down top-seeded Spooner 6-4 — next Tuesday as the sectional semis at Casper Park.
The Blackhawks let a 3-1 lead in the seventh slip away as the Screaming Eagles plated two runs to force extras.
In the ninth Connor Crane doubled in a run to take the lead and then Zach Ruf added a run-scoring single before a Chequamegon error allowed two more to score.
Cole Schwab led the offense going 3-for-4 with a double and run batted in. Ethan Rothbauer had a hit and scored three runs while Ruf scored twice and drove in a run.
Kaden Thurmond struck out six in 5.2 innings of work before being relieved by Trent Tozer who recorded the final out in the sixth before running into trouble in the seventh. Leif Iverson worked the final two innings getting four punchouts and the pitching win.
Bloomer’s last regional title came in 10 years ago when the Blackhawks advanced to the Division 2 state championship game.
Thorp 10, Flambeau 4
At Tony, the Cardinals scored four runs in the top of the first on their way to a Division 4 regional title victory.
Thorp plays against Spring Valley — which defeated Eau Claire Immanuel on Wednesday — in a sectional semifinal hosted at Shell Lake on Tuesday. The sectional final game will be held later that same day.
Thorp went up 5-1 in the top of the second before Flambeau score three times in bottom half of the inning. The Cardinals pulled away with single tallies in the fifth and sixth and then three in the seventh.
Isaac Soumis had two hits including a double, Chris Komanec tripled, drove in two and scored twice and Ryan Stunkel plated two on hit while scoring once. Carter Karaba added a double while scoring and driving in a run and Logan Kroeplin and Ayden Webster each had a run batted in.
Karaba got the win giving up five hits in six inning with three strikeouts. Gavin Boie tossed scoreless seventh inning.
Boys Golf
McDonell/Regis’ Fish falls a stroke short of state
At Hayward, McDonell/Regis’ Myles Fish shot an 80 to place 11th at a Division 2 sectional to lead the Saints.
Fish was one stroke behind Northwestern’s Trevor Priem who received the final of three individual state qualifying spots.
The Saints took eighth with a score of 348 as Isaac Petersilka carded an 86, Adam Waldusky shot an 89 and Oliver Shakal finished with a 93 to round out the scoring golfers.
Stanley-Boyd’s Milo Koenig shot an 86 while Bloomer’s Bradley Sarauer and Johnny Bleskacek finished at 92 and 96, respectively.
Simon Cuskey and Blake Zadra both of Rice Lake earned medalist honors by shooting a 73.
Lakeland Union (303) edged Rice Lake (304) for the team sectional title with both advancing to the state tournament next week.
Chi-Hi’s Elkin takes 27th at sectionals
At New Richmond, Chi-Hi’s Brett Elkin shot an 87 to tied for 27th at a Division 1 sectional.
Elkin made his way to sectionals by winning a one hole playoff to grab one of the four individual qualifying spots at a regional in Superior.
New Richmond’s Owen Covey won medalist honors with a 71 with Russell Dettmering of Merrill and Evan Thomas of Stevens Point joined him as individual state qualifiers.
Hudson topped the team standings with a 316 with Eau Claire Memorial also advancing to state with a second place finish.