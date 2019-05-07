BARRON — A combined 14 runs in the second through fourth innings helped the Bloomer baseball team rout Barron 15-2 in five innings on Tuesday in a Heart O'North Conference contest.
Bloomer scored six in the second inning, five in the third and three in the fourth to break open what was a 1-1 game after the first inning.
Leif Iverson was 2-for-2 with four runs scored, two runs batted in and two walks with a double for Bloomer. Ethan Rothbauer was 2-for-2 with four runs batted in while Ty Davis and Cal Lueck each doubled for the Blackhawks.
Rothbauer struck out five in three innings while allowing one earned run for the win on the mound.
Thorp 8-7, McDonell 3-1
At Thorp, the Cardinals claimed both games of a Western Cloverbelt doubleheader with the Macks.
Isaac Soumis had three hits including a triple in an 8-3 win in the first game. Logan Kroeplin doubled and Jack Syryczuk scored twice for the Cardinals. Kendren Gullo and Ethan Goulet each had two hits while Noah Hanson scored twice for the Macks. Chris Komanec struck out nine in five innings while allowing one earned run to pick up the win.
The Cardinals scored the final seven runs of a 7-1 win in the second game. Ryan Stunkel was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and a double, Charlie Hauser had two hits, drove in two and doubled and Ayden Webster was 2-for-4 with a run scored and a double for the Cards.
Hanson added two hits and scored a first-inning run for the Macks.
Carter Karaba struck out four in five innings while allowing on earned run for the win.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Cadott 2
At Osseo, the Hornets were topped by a run in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
The Thunder scored twice in the first and added the deciding run in the fifth. Cadott cut its deficit to one in the fourth and again in the sixth.
Ben Steffes had a hit and run batted in. Ethan Tegels also had a hit while Tyler Matherne scored twice.
Mason Poehls struck out six in six innings on the mound for Cadott.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10, Birchwood 0 (5 inn.)
At Holcombe, eight runs in the second inning set the tone for the Knights in a win over the Bobcats.
Wyatt Viegut hit a two-run home run, Jarred Jiskra was 1-for-1 with a triple and three RBIs and Caleb Balow was 2-for-3 with a run batted in for the Knights (4-3, 3-3).
Jiskra struck out five in four innings to earn the win on the mound.
Boys Golf
Chi-Hi’s Elkin ties for ninth at Hudson
At Hudson, Bryce Elkin tied for ninth at Big Rivers Conference meet hosted at Troy Burne Golf Course.
Elkin shot a 40 to tie with Rice Lake’s Tyson Tomesh and River Falls’ Taylor Thompson.
Alex Nelson carded a 42, Ian Olson finished at 45 while Collin Albright ended at 46.
The Cardinals finished fifth with a score of 173. Host Hudson shot a 155 to edge Eau Claire Memorial (156) and Rice Lake (158).
Rice Lake’s Braeden Resnick took home medalist honors with a 34.
McDonell/Regis’ Waldusky earns medalist honors
At Owen, McDonell/Regis’ Adam Waldusky earned medalist honors for the Saints at a Cloverbelt meet hosted at Meadowview Golf Course.
Waldusky finished with a 37, one stroke in front of Neillsville/Loyal’s Jared Weber and Quinn Brussow for first place. Cadott’s Cole Sopiarz shot a 41 to tie for sixth while Cadott’s Zak Schofield shot a 42 and finished eighth.
Myles Fish finished with a 44, Fletcher Theisen carded a 48 and Isaac Petersilka shot a 49 as the Saints and Hornets tied for third, each with a 178. Coy Bowe had a 44 and Sam Briggs shot a 51 for the Hornets.
Milo Koenig led Stanley-Boyd with a 50, followed by Garrett Sonnentag (57), Quentin Wellsandt (58) and Carsen Hause (60) as the Orioles finished 11th as a team. Thorp’s Alex Tyznik shot a 43 while Riley Frankewicz (51), Jon Slagoski (52) and Tyler Buss (52) rounded out the scorers for the Cardinals as they were fifth in the team standings with 198.
Neillsville/Loyal won the team title with a 159.
Girls Soccer
Regis/McDonell 8, Arcadia 0
At Arcadia, the Saints blanked the Raiders.
Alison Haag and Teryn Karlstad each had a hat trick with Elena Bourget and Anna Daniels adding a goal apiece.
Anna Allen made one save in net for the Saints (6-3-1).