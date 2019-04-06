MAUSTON — The Bloomer baseball team improved to 3-0 on the young season with a 14-3 win over Gibraltar on Saturday at the Woodside Sports Complex.
Leif Iverson finished 3-for-3 with four runs scored and stole a base for Bloomer (3-0). Ethan Rothbauer and Zach Ruf each had two hits while Ruf and Avery Macik drove in two apiece.
Cal Lueck, Ty Davis and Iverson teamed up to pitch seven solid innings in the win, combining for five strikeouts while allowing one earned run.
Bloomer scored three runs in the second and fourth innings before a five-run sixth helped them pull away.
Bloomer hosts Colfax on Tuesday.
Chi-Hi 14-1, Wisconsin Rapids 0-2
At Wisconsin Rapids, the Cardinals split a doubleheader.
Chi-Hi won the first game 14-0 in five innings before falling 2-1 in game two.
Nolan Hutzler was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in, Matt Pomietlo drove in three and scored two runs and Dane Weiland drove in two runs. Luke Franz and Luke Schemenauer scored four and three runs, respectively, for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi scored six runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Game two was a pitchers duel as the Cardinals fell by one run. Logan Erickson threw six solid innings in defeat, striking out two while allowing two earned runs. Dane Weiland was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Chi-Hi (1-2).
Chi-Hi opens the Big Rivers Conference season on Tuesday at home against Hudson.