BLOOMER — The Bloomer baseball team ended a five-game losing streak by totaling 25 hits in a Heart O’North doubleheader sweep over Ladysmith on Friday at Stuckert Field, winning 12-3 and 11-1.
Bloomer (7-5, 3-5) pounded out 13 hits in game one as the Blackhawks had a four-run fourth and five-run sixth. Ladysmith scored all three of its runs in the fifth.
Ethan Rothbauer doubled and stole four bases in a 3-for-3 game. He drove in two and scored three runs.
Ty Davis and Carter Rubenzer each had two hits while Davis and Jack Strand both plated two runs.
Trent Tozer threw two scoreless innings in relief of Cole Schwab who struck out four in five innings.
The Blackhawks scored seven times in the third inning on their way to a 2-0 day.
Leif Iverson went 3-for-4 with four stolen bases to lead the offense and Davis had two hits, including a double, and scored twice. Kaden Thurmond had five strikeouts in five innings.
Bloomer plays at Altoona on Monday.
Fall Creek 11, McDonell 1
At Casper Park, the Macks were defeated by the Crickets in Western Cloverbelt play.
McDonell pulled to within a run after three innings but Fall Creek scored the final nine runs of the game.
Tanner Opsal had the only hit for the Macks as Isaiah Katz struck out eight in four innings on the mound for the Crickets (12-2, 8-1).
McDonell (1-7, 1-7) plays at Thorp on Tuesday.
Thorp 1, Cadott
At Cadott, the Hornets were edged by the slimmest of margins in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Thorp scored the only run of the game when Charlie Hauser delivered a run-scoring single in the fifth inning.
Nelson Wahl, Gavin Tegels, Mason Poehls and Tyler Matherne each singled for Cadott (2-5, 2-5).
Wahl pitched five innings allowing two hits, one run and striking out five. Ethan Tegels tossed two scoreless innings.
Chris Komanec struck out 11 in a complete game effort for the Cardinals (2-8, 2-6). Gavin Boie had a double.
On Tuesday Cadott plays at Osseo-Fairchild.
Softball
McDonell 10 Fall Creek 0 (5 inn.)
At Fall Creek, Maggie Craker limited the Crickets to one hit as the Macks added another Western Cloverbelt victory.
Craker walked two and struck out two in five innings in the circle.
After a run apiece in the first and second innings McDonell scored five runs in the third to pull away before adding three more in the fifth.
Cassie Sorensen was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and a run scored to pace the offense. Shanen Rice had two hits and drove in four runs while Oliva Mlsna, Carly Jenson and Kait Ortmann each scored two runs.
Ortmann and Craker both added an extra-base hit.
McDonell (8-1, 8-1) plays at a tournament hosted by Cochrane-Fountain City on Saturday.
Thorp 12-11, Cadott 0-0
At Cadott, the Hornets were swept in a doubleheader by the Cardinals.
Meadow Barone and Calli Bremness each had a hit for Cadott (1-5, 1-5) in the first game. Barone, Bremness and Jen Sonnetag singled in game two.
Thorp’s Kaitlyn Tyznik struck out 10 in six innings in game one before five scoreless in game two with six punch outs.
Kaitlyn Stunkel had three hits, including a home run for the Cardinals (10-2, 8-0) in game one and Hailey Zurakowski had two hits, two runs batted in and two runs scored in game two.
Cadott plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday.
Osseo-Fairchild 7, Stanley-Boyd 3
At Stanley, the Orioles dropped a Western Cloverbelt contest to the Thunder.
Osseo-Fairchild put up five runs in the fourth before single tallies in the fifth and seventh innings. Stanley-Boyd pushed two across in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Bailey Straskowski went 2-for-3 and Arianna Mason doubled and scored a run for the Orioles (3-6, 2-6).
Ashly Zastrow had five strikeouts in five innings.
Brooke McCune was 2-for-4 with a home run for the Thunder (5-7, 3-6).
Stanley-Boyd plays a doubleheader at Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday.