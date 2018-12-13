BLOOMER — Bloomer's John Bleskacek nearly outscored Ladysmith by himself as the Blackhawks boys basketball team routed the Lumberjacks 55-17 on Thursday evening in a Heart O'North Conference matchup.
Bleskacek scored 17 points while adding three steals for Bloomer (4-0, 2-0). Bradley Sarauer finished in double figures with 10 points to go with three steals of his own. Loren Stolt had eight points and six rebounds and the duo of Caleb Ruf and Zach Ruf each had six points.
Caden Dupee scored six points for Ladysmith (0-4, 0-2).
Bloomer shot 40 percent from the 3-point line in the win, making 6 of 15 attempts.
Bloomer hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Tuesday.
Flambeau 74, Cornell 45
At Tony, the Falcons beat the Chiefs in an East Lakeland Conference game.
Luke Thompson scored 13 points including three 3-pointers for the Chiefs (2-5, 1-2) while Caleb Balow added 12.
Ethan Martin had a big night for the Falcons (3-1, 2-0) with 28 points.
Cornell hosts Colfax on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 62, McDonell 47
At Osseo, the Thunder defeated the Macks in Western Cloverbelt Conference action.
Maggie Craker scored 18 points while Hannah Sykora added 14 for the Macks (3-2, 2-2).
Makayla Steinke led Osseo-Fairchild (3-3, 2-2) with 15 points.
McDonell plays at Altoona on Tuesday.
Cadott 36, Thorp 28
At Thorp, the Hornets earned their first Western Cloverbelt Conference win of the season.
Mary Jo Prokupek and Paisley Kane each scored seven points for the Hornets (4-3, 1-2) while Jenna Sedlacek and Abby Eiler added six points.
Madison Wicks led Thorp (2-6, 1-3) with nine points.
Cadott led 14-6 at halftime.
Cadott hosts Fall Creek on Tuesday.
Altoona 56, Stanley-Boyd 41
At Altoona, the Railroaders topped the Orioles in Western Cloverbelt Conference play.
Lily Hoel scored 13 points for Stanley-Boyd (1-5, 1-3) while Hannah Hause added eight points.
Averie Varsho led all scorers with 15 points for the Rails.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday.
Flambeau 38, Cornell 33
At Tony, the Chiefs led at halftime but fell to the Falcons in an East Lakeland Conference contest.
Erin Crowell scored 14 points and Cheyenne Peloquin added nine for Cornell (3-5, 2-1).
Hailey Opachan had 12 for Flambeau (2-4, 2-1).
Cornell hosts Bruce on Thursday, Dec. 20.
Wrestling
Chi-Hi 39, Rice Lake 33
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals edged the Warriors in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
Austin Smith (152 pounds) and Wyatt Keyeski (132) each picked up pinfall victories. David Hughes earned a win by 8-2 decision and the Cardinals also benefited from four forfeit wins.
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire Memorial next Thursday.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee beats Altoona/Regis, Thorp
At Stanley, the Orioles bested Altoona/Regis and Thorp in a pair of Cloverbelt Conference duals.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee defeated Altoona/Regis 53-24 and Thorp 81-0.
Sean Hassamer (285), Sasha Nitz (106), Trystan Christoph (120), Joey McDermond (145), Evan Meeker (170) and Carter Potaczak (182) each scored pinfalls against Altoona/Regis while Dustin Bergman earned a technical fall at 126.
Ruben Sanchez (126), Bergman (132), McDermond (152) and Matt Brown (195) earned pin wins against Thorp and Tyler Krizan picked up a decision win at 220.
The Orioles host a multi-team event on Dec. 21.
