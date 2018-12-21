SPOONER — The Bloomer boys basketball team will enter 2019 unbeaten in Heart O'North Conference play after earning a 67-30 win over Spooner on Friday evening.
John Bleskacek led all scorers with 16 points to go with four rebounds and three assists for the Blackhawks (6-0, 4-0). Bradley Sarauer also finished in double figures with 12 points while pulling down nine rebounds. Zach Ruf scored eight points, Austin Thur added seven while Caleb Ruf and Loren Stolt each had six points in the victory.
John Nauertz led Spooner (1-5, 0-4) with 15 points.
The Blackhawks face New Richmond next Friday in Altoona in the first of two games at the Altoona holiday tournament.
Eau Claire North 59, Chi-Hi 49
At Eau Claire, the Huskies dealt the Cardinals their first Big Rivers Conference defeat.
Tyler Robarge had a team-high 19 points for Chi-Hi (4-5, 3-1) with Alex Nelson adding 11 points and Joe Reuter and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt each scoring eight points.
Dalton Banks led all scorers with 27 points while adding five rebounds and four steals for the Huskies (6-1, 2-1).
Chi-Hi returns to action at Middleton next Friday.
Girls Basketball
Holmen 53, Chi-Hi 48
At Holmen, the Cardinals had a five-game winning streak snapped by the Vikings.
Caelan Givens scored 20 points and Aaliyah McMillan added 15 for the Cardinals (5-3).
Lexie Jeffers had 15 points for Holmen (4-7).
Chi-Hi faces Monroe next Thursday in Middleton.
Altoona 47, Cadott 26
At Cadott, the Rails pulled away to a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.
Mary Jo Prokupek and Jada Kowalczyk each scored five points for Cadott (4-5, 1-5).
Kayla Wiggins had 18 points for Altoona (4-5, 4-2).
Cadott plays at McDonell on Jan. 3.
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 46
At Osseo, the Thunder beat the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Hannah Hause had a team-high 15 points for the Orioles (1-7, 1-5). Marissa Gustafson scored 11 points, Arianna Mason added eight points and Lily Hoel scored seven.
Sophiah Filla and Makayla Steinke each had 15 for Osseo-Fairchild (6-2, 4-2)
Stanley-Boyd plays at Glenwood City next Thursday.
Wrestling
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee tops Chi-Hi at Pre-Holiday Duals
At Stanley, the Orioles bested the Cardinals in a dual during an event hosted by Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee.
The Orioles defeated Chi-Hi 47-30 with Blaine Brenner (106 pounds), Alexander Nitz (113) and Russel Dorn (132) earning pinfall wins to go with a technical fall victory for Trystan Christoph (120). Austin Smith (152) and Ross Kaz (160) had pin wins while Jaykob Hamman (145) and Daniel Moucha (138) picked up decision victories.
Overall Chi-Hi went 0-5 in dual competition. The Cardinals fell to Stratford (77-3), Ellsworth (67-10), Ladysmith (44-27) and Spencer/Columbus Catholic (45-30). Austin Smith won three matches on the evening for the Cardinals.
Complete results for Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee were not available.
