THORP — The Bloomer boys basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 60-48 victory at Thorp on Saturday afternoon.
Caleb Ruf led Bloomer (3-0) in scoring with 18 points and Bradley Sarauer also finished in double figures with 13 points.
Zach Ruf added nine points and John Bleskacek scored eight points including a pair of 3-pointers.
Ethan Reis scored 12 points and Ryan Jacque added 10 for the Cardinals (2-3).
Both teams return to action at home in their next games with Bloomer hosting Ladysmith on Thursday and Thorp welcoming Stanley-Boyd on Friday.
Girls Hockey
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3, Bay Area 3 (OT)
At Menomonie, three second-period goals helped Chi-Hi/Menomonie skate to a tie with the Ice Bears.
Ella Ausman, Megan Klass and Madelyn Hebert each found the net for Chi-Hi/Menomonie with Sidney Polzin and Kendall Rudiger assisting on Klass' goal.
Haley Frank made 38 saves in goal.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie (3-1-2) plays at Hayward on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Chi-Hi's Kaz third at Andover
At Andover, Minn., Ross Kaz finished in third place to lead the Cardinals at the Andover Husky invitational.
Kaz won three of four matchups at 160 pounds to take third with two victories by technical fall and another by third-round pinfall. David Hughes finished fourth at 106 pounds with a pair of pinfall wins.
Chi-Hi finished 11th as a team with 41 points and Kasson-Mantorville (Minn.) won the title with 298 points.
The Cardinals jump back into Big Rivers Conference dual action at Rice Lake on Thursday.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Brenner wins Husky invite title
At Eau Claire, Stanley-Boyd's Blaine Brenner won all four of his matchups at 113 points to claim a championship.
Brenner won three matches by pinfall and another by decision to improve to 10-0 on the season en route to the title. Sean Hassamer finished fourth at 285 pounds and Tyler Krizan was fifth at 220 pounds for the Orioles.
Bowen Rothbauer was fifth at 160 pounds and Luke Blanchard finished sixth at 106 pounds for Bloomer/Colfax.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee finished seventh in the team standings with 253 points and Bloomer/Colfax was 17th with 123. Ellsworth won the team championship with 444 points.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee hosts a triangular with Thorp and Altoona/Eau Claire Regis on Thursday and Bloomer hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm on Friday.
Cadott fifth at Devils Duals
At Wisconsin Dells, the Hornets finished fifth as a team in the consolation bracket at the Devils Duals.
The Hornets defeated Plymouth (51-30), Lodi/Stoughton (36-27), Viroqua (39-34) and fell to Cumberland (42-35) and Lomira (42-39).
James Pfeiffer, Ethan Tegels, Steven Pfeiffer and Brady Spaeth each went 5-0 on the day individually while Gavin Tegels and Logan Harel each were 4-1.
Cadott wrestles at the Tomahawk invite on Friday.
Cornell/Gilman's Kraus wins title at Barron
At Barron, Cornell/Gilman's Spencer Kraus scored a championship at the Barron invite.
Kraus earned three pinfall wins on his way to the top spot at 160 pounds, capped with a third-round pin win against Barron's Chase Peltier.
Sam Pickerign was fourth at 132 pounds and Brooks Kraus was fifth at 106 pounds with Cornell/Gilman taking 13th with 133.5 points. Osceola won the team championship with 468 points.
Cornell/Gilman returns to action at the Auburndale invite next Saturday.
