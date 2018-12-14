MAPLE — The Bloomer girls basketball team led by as many as 18 points as it pulled out a 56-48 victory over Northwestern on Friday in a battle of Heart O'North Conference unbeatens.
Isabella Jenneman led Bloomer with 13 points and was one of four Blackhawks (7-0, 5-0) to finish in double figures in scoring. Elle Kramschuster scored 12 points, Emma Seibel had 11 and Sierra Raine added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Brooke Olson scored a game-high 15 points for Northwestern (6-1, 4-1).
Bloomer hosts Barron on Thursday evening.
Chi-Hi 63, Rice Lake 43
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals remained unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play with a win over the Warriors.
Chi-Hi (4-2, 4-0) had control for much of the game pulling ahead 34-23 by the half.
Caelan Givens led the Cardinals with 18 points while Aaliyah McMillan added 17. McMillan connected on three 3-pointers in the game. Alexis Zenner chipped in 10 points.
Brynn Olson had a game-high 21 points for Rice Lake (2-5, 1-2).
The Cardinals play at Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday.
Birchwood 48, New Auburn 16
At Birchwood, the Trojans fell to the Bobcats in an East Lakeland matchup.
Nadia Rada led New Auburn (0-6, 0-3) with eight points. Savannah Harshman, Anna Koteras, Zoey Rada and Emma Bischel each scored two for New Auburn.
Taylor Widiker had 15 points to lead Birchwood (4-2, 2-0).
The Trojans play at Webster on Tuesday.
Lake Holcombe 58, Winter 48
At Winter, the Chieftains trailed at halftime but scored an East Lakeland Conference win over the Warriors.
Brooke Lechleitner led Lake Holcombe (5-3, 2-1) with 19 points and was one of three players to finish in double figures, joined by Allison Golat-Hattamer with 15 and Orianna Lebal scoring 10.
Rheanna Brad had 19 points for Winter (2-4, 0-2).
Winter led 29-24 at halftime before Lake Holcombe outscored the Warriors 34-19 in the final 18 minutes.
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 73, Rice Lake 57
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals improved upon a 32-29 halftime lead in a Big Rivers Conference win over the Warriors.
Five Cardinals finished in double figures, led by Tyler Robarge with 15 points and Luke Franz added 14. Alex Nelson had 12 points while Joe Reuter and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Cardinals (3-4, 2-0).
Peyton Buckley had a game-high 19 points for Rice Lake (2-2, 0-2).
Chi-Hi hosts Hudson on Tuesday.
Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 54
At Winter, Kaden Kinney scored 23 points to lead the Chieftains past the Warriors in East Lakeland Conference play.
Brock Flater and Kaden Crank each added 16 points for Lake Holcombe (3-2, 2-1) while Tristin Jones finished with 12 points.
Nick Heath scored 24 points for Winter (1-3, 0-2).
Lake Holcombe hosts Gilman on Monday.
Birchwood 64, New Auburn 44
At Birchwood, the Trojans were bested by the Bobcats in East Lakeland Conference action.
Ethan Patz led New Auburn (1-5, 0-2) with 19 points and Nick Walker added 12.
Trent led all scorers with 21 points for Birchwood (4-1, 1-0).
New Auburn plays at Webster on Tuesday.
