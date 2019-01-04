HAYWARD — The Bloomer girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Heart O'North Conference play by edging Hayward 41-40 on Friday evening.
Sierra Raine led all scorers with 18 points for the Blackhawks (9-1, 7-0) while adding 11 rebounds and three assists in the win. Vanessa Jenneman scored seven points and Elle Kramschuster added six on a pair of 3-pointers for the 'Hawks.
Emily Neff had a team-high 15 points for Hayward and Ellie Strapon added 11 for the Hurricanes (5-5, 5-2).
Bloomer and Hayward shared the league championship a season ago before the Hurricanes defeated the Blackhawks in the Division 3 sectional semifinals.
Bloomer returns to action on Tuesday at home against Saint Croix Central.
Boys Basketball
McDonell 73, Altoona 60
At McDonell, the Macks scored 46 points after halftime to earn a Western Cloverbelt win over the Railroaders.
Cory Hoglund led the charge on offense for the Macks (6-4, 3-2) with 27 points with Charlie Bleskachek adding 21 as McDonell hit 11 3-pointers in the victory. JD Bohaty scored 10 points including three 3-pointers for McDonell.
Nathan McMahon scored 18 points for Altoona (4-5, 3-2)
Altoona led 30-27 at the break before McDonell outscored the Rails 46-30 in the second half.
McDonell plays at Eau Claire Regis next Thursday.
Fall Creek 60, Cadott 32
At Fall Creek, the Crickets topped the Hornets in Western Cloverbelt play.
Mason Peohls scored 13 points to lead Cadott (2-6, 0-5).
Jaren Burghardt had a game-high 14 points for Fall Creek (5-4, 2-3), who outscored the Hornets 27-12 in the second half.
Cadott hosts Altoona next Thursday.
Eau Claire Regis 75, Stanley-Boyd 37
At Stanley, a huge second half by the Ramblers doomed the Orioles in Western Cloverbelt action.
Noah Gillingham and Tristan Harris each scored 11 points while LJ Schmelzer added eight for Stanley-Boyd (3-5, 2-3).
JP Wolterstaff scored a game-high 14 points for the Ramblers (7-2, 3-2), who outscored Stanley-Boyd 41-11 after halftime.
The Orioles host Athens on Monday.
Lake Holcombe 62, Bruce 60
At Bruce, the Chieftains edged the Red Raiders in an East Lakeland contest.
Kaden Kinney scored 15 to lead Lake Holcombe (4-5, 3-2). Tristin Jones added a season-high 14 points and Brock Flater and Kaden Crank got in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Connor Checkalski scored 24 and Kevin Brockman added 22 for Bruce (5-3, 2-1).
Lake Holcombe hosts New Auburn on Tuesday.
Birchwood 75, Cornell 39
At Birchwood, the Bobcats bested the Chiefs in East Lakeland action.
Kyle Glaus led Cornell (2-9, 1-4) with 12 points with Ryan Larson and Riley Gingras each added eight points.
Matthew Marcinske scored a game-best 24 points for Birchwood (7-1, 3-0).
Cornell plays at Greenwood on Tuesday.
Osseo-Fairchild 55, Thorp 41
At Thorp, the Western Cloverbelt leading Thunder beat the Cardinals.
Ryan Stunkel scored 15 points and Isaac Soumis added 11 for the Cardinals (4-5, 2-3).
Cory Myhers led all scorers with 16 points for Osseo-Fairchild (8-1, 5-0).
Thorp plays at Fall Creek next Thursday.
Wrestling
Cumberland 48, Bloomer/Colfax 29
At Cumberland, the Beavers prevailed in a Heart O'North dual.
Luke Blanchard (106 pounds) and Sawyer Best (132) each earned pinfall victories for Bloomer/Colfax, while Nate Rosolowski (160) picked up a technical fall win and Bowen Rothbauer (152) and Mitchel Harmon (138) each won by decision.
Bloomer/Colfax is in action on Saturday at an invite hosted at Osseo-Fairchild.
