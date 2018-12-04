BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team improved to 4-0 on the young season by routing Ladysmith 54-28 on Tuesday evening in a Heart O'North Conference matchup.
Elle Kramschuster led all scorers with 16 points for the Blackhawks (4-0, 2-0), hitting four of her team's seven 3-pointers.
Sierra Raine added 11 points and five rebounds with Chloee Swartz and Isabella Jenneman scoring eight and seven points, respectively. Larisa Fossum was held scoreless but pulled down 10 rebounds including seven on the offensive end.
Emma Dieckman scored nine points for Ladysmith (2-2, 1-1).
Bloomer plays at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Friday.
McDonell 66, Thorp 51
At Thorp, another big scoring night from Abby Wampler led the Macks to a Western Cloverbelt win against the Cardinals.
Wampler finished with 23 points, her second game in a row with at least 23 points after scoring 28 in last Friday's win at Stanley-Boyd. Maggie Craker scored 15 points and Hannah Sykora added 11 in the victory for McDonell (3-0, 2-0).
Brittney Rosemeyer scored 12 points for Thorp (1-4, 0-2).
Both teams are home on Friday as McDonell hosts Fall Creek and Thorp welcomes Stanley-Boyd.
Flambeau 51, New Auburn 45
At Tony, the Trojans led at halftime but fell to the Falcons in an East Lakeland Conference game.
Zoey Rada led all scorers with 18 points including a pair of 3-pointers while Nadia Rada added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (0-3, 0-1).
Rachel Lawton scored 16 points for Flambeau (1-1, 1-0).
New Auburn took a 23-22 lead into the halftime.
The Trojans host Bruce on Friday.
Boys Basketball
D.C. Everest 85, Chi-Hi 83 (OT)
At Schofield, the Cardinals fell by two in overtime to the Evergreens.
Tyler Robarge scored 29 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (0-3). Joe Reuter scored 19 points with Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Alex Nelson added 18 and 10 points, respectively.
Zion Turner scored 29 points for the Evergreens (3-0), who hit 15 3-pointers in the game.
Chi-Hi opens Big Rivers Conference play on Friday at Menomonie.
Boys Hockey
Superior 6, Chi-Hi 2
At Superior, the Cardinals scored twice in the first period but fell in a nonconference matchup to the Spartans.
Issac Lindstrom scored 18 seconds into the game on an assist from Carsten Reed and Brady Fixmer added a goal with help from Blake Trippler and Owen Krista later in the first period for the Cardinals (2-2-1).
But Superior (3-1) scored four times in the second period and two more in the third to ice the win.
Jaden Hoople made 35 saves in goal and Bridger Fixmer stopped five shots.
Chi-Hi plays at Menomonie on Thursday.
Girls Hockey
Western Wisconsin 8, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1
At Somerset, the Stars dealt Chi-Hi/Menomonie its first loss of the season.
Emme Bergh scored for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (3-1) at 9:14 in the first period for her team's lone goal of the game. The Stars (5-0) scored twice in the first period and three times in the second and third periods to earn the win.
Haley Frank stopped 33 shots for Chi-Hi/Menomonie, who returns to action on Saturday by hosting Bay Area at Menomonie.
