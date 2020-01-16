{{featured_button_text}}
Emma Seibel

Seibel

BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team stayed in first place in the Heart O'North Conference standings on Thursday by outlasting Ladysmith in overtime 50-42.

Bloomer led 29-19 at halftime before the Lumberjacks mounted a charge in the second half to send the game to overtime, where the 'Hawks outscored Ladysmith by a 10-2 margin.

Emma Seibel had 11 points for Bloomer (11-2, 8-0) while Vanessa Jenneman had 10 and Cayce Grambo finished with nine points.

Raemalee Smith led all scorers with 21 points for Ladysmith (8-3, 5-2).

Bloomer hosts Elk Mound on Tuesday.

Megan Lechleitner headshot

M.Lechleitner

Lake Holcombe 45, Lac Courte Oreilles 40

At Holcombe, the Chieftains topped the Eagles for a nonconference win

Brooke Lechleitner led Lake Holcombe (5-5) with 11 points, followed by Allison Golat-Hattamer with 10 points and Megan Lechleitner with nine.

Alexa McNabb scored 14 points for Lac Courte Oreilles (3-6).

Lake Holcombe hosts Bruce on Tuesday.

Wrestling

Bloomer/Colfax 51, Ladysmith 27

At Ladysmith, the Raptors earned a Heart O'North dual win.

Luke Blanchard (113 pounds) earned a pinfall victory for Bloomer/Colfax while Alex Poirier (120) picked up a 4-2 decision victory.

Bloomer/Colfax is scheduled to compete at an invite hosted by Ladysmith on Saturday.

