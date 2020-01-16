BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team stayed in first place in the Heart O'North Conference standings on Thursday by outlasting Ladysmith in overtime 50-42.
Bloomer led 29-19 at halftime before the Lumberjacks mounted a charge in the second half to send the game to overtime, where the 'Hawks outscored Ladysmith by a 10-2 margin.
Emma Seibel had 11 points for Bloomer (11-2, 8-0) while Vanessa Jenneman had 10 and Cayce Grambo finished with nine points.
Raemalee Smith led all scorers with 21 points for Ladysmith (8-3, 5-2).
Bloomer hosts Elk Mound on Tuesday.
Lake Holcombe 45, Lac Courte Oreilles 40
At Holcombe, the Chieftains topped the Eagles for a nonconference win
Brooke Lechleitner led Lake Holcombe (5-5) with 11 points, followed by Allison Golat-Hattamer with 10 points and Megan Lechleitner with nine.
Alexa McNabb scored 14 points for Lac Courte Oreilles (3-6).
Lake Holcombe hosts Bruce on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Bloomer/Colfax 51, Ladysmith 27
At Ladysmith, the Raptors earned a Heart O'North dual win.
Luke Blanchard (113 pounds) earned a pinfall victory for Bloomer/Colfax while Alex Poirier (120) picked up a 4-2 decision victory.
Bloomer/Colfax is scheduled to compete at an invite hosted by Ladysmith on Saturday.