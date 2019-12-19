MAPLE — The Bloomer girls basketball team outlasted Northwestern for a 60-57 Heart O'North Conference victory in overtime on Thursday evening.
Larissa Fossum scored 16 points for Bloomer (6-2, 5-0) and pulled down seven rebounds. Abby Iverson added 15 points and eight rebounds with Vanessa Jenneman also finishing in double figures with 11 points.
Brooke Ogren led Northwestern with 17 points as the Tigers (3-1, 3-1) battled back from a 30-21 deficit at halftime to force overtime.
The victory keeps Bloomer on top of the conference standings.
The Blackhawks are off until hosting Eau Claire Regis on Jan. 4.
McDonell 68, Osseo-Fairchild 57
At McDonell, Four players finished with at least eight points to lead the way for Macks in a Western Cloverbelt Conference win.
Maggie Craker had a game-high 25 points for the Macks (4-3, 3-1) including five 3-pointers. Anna Geissler scored 15 points with three 3-pointers, Lauryn Deetz added 13 points and Destiny Baughman scored eight points in the win.
Makayla Steinke scored 14 points for Osseo-Fairchild (3-4, 2-2).
McDonell is off until playing at Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Dec. 30.
Thorp 50, Cadott 45
At Thorp, the Cardinals earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.
Jada Kowalczyk had a game-high 24 points for Cadott (6-3, 2-2) while Meadow Barone added seven points.
Kaytlyn Stunkel and Brittany Rosemeyer each scored 11 points for Thorp (3-3, 2-2).
Both teams are off until Jan. 3 when Thorp hosts Osseo-Fairchild and Cadott welcomes conference leader Fall Creek.
Stanley-Boyd 34, Altoona 29
At Altoona, the Orioles held the Rails to nine points in the second half of a Western Cloverbelt triumph.
Teagen Becker scored nine points for Stanley-Boyd (4-3, 2-2).
Averie Varsho had nine points for Altoona.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Flambeau on Dec. 27.
Cornell 35, New Auburn 33
At New Auburn, the Chiefs edged the Trojans in an East Lakeland Conference contest.
Bryanna Bonander scored 12 points to lead Cornell (2-4, 2-1) and Izzy Clark and Erin Crowell each had seven in the win.
Zoey Rada scored 13 points and Faith Baker added eight for the Trojans (2-6, 1-3).
Cornell plays at Gilmanton on Dec. 27 while New Auburn is off until a trip to Granton on Jan. 2.
Birchwood 56, Lake Holcombe 43
At Birchwood, the Bobcats beat the Chieftains in an East Lakeland battle.
Brooke Lechleitner scored 14 points and Allison Golat-Hattamer chipped in with eight points for the Chieftains (3-2, 2-2).
Alyssa Langham had 17 points for the Bobcats (2-5, 2-1).
Lake Holcombe returns to action on Jan. 3 when it welcomes Winter.
Boys Basketball
New Auburn 67, Cornell 41
At New Auburn, the Trojans were nearly perfect from the free throw line in an East Lakeland win over the Chiefs.
Ethan Patz led all scorers with 20 points for New Auburn (5-1, 4-0). Tristen Harder scored 16 points and Michael Pederson added 14 for the Trojans, who finished 17 of 18 from the charity stripe.
Caleb Balow scored 15 points for Cornell (0-5, 0-3).
Cornell plays at Gilmanton Feb. 27 while New Auburn is off until playing at Granton on Jan. 2.
Birchwood 66, Lake Holcombe 65
At Birchwood, a last-second shot was the difference for the Bobcats in an East Lakeland triumph over the Chieftains.
Kaden Kinney scored 17 points with Jarred Jiskra close behind with 16 for the Chieftains. Kaden Crank (14) and Josh Jones (10) also finished in double figures.
Preston Herricks led all scorers with 22 for Birchwood (5-1, 3-0), who scored the go-ahead basket with a second remaining.
Lake Holcombe plays at Shell Lake on Dec. 30.
Wrestling
Chi-Hi 51, Eau Claire North 24
At Eau Claire, the Cardinals earned a Big Rivers Conference dual victory over the Huskies.
Daniel Moucha (152 pounds), Ross Kaz (182), Austin Smith (195), David Hughes (113) and Jake Mason (120) all earned pinfall wins for the Cardinals while Gabe Mattson (126) earned an 8-5 decision win.
Girls Hockey
Central Wisconsin 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Sabers were blanked by the Storm.
Caroline O'Dell made 43 saves in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (3-4)
Trinity Foster scored twice for Central Wisconsin (6-1-1).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie plays at Bay Area on Saturday.