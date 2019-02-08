BARRON — The Bloomer girls basketball team wrapped up an outright Heart O'North Conference championship on Friday evening by pulling away to a 61-39 victory over Barron.
Elle Kramschuster finished with 15 points including three 3-pointers and Emma Seibel added 13 and four steals for the Blackhawks (17-1, 13-0).
Chloee Swartz added nine points and five assists while Sierra Raine had seven points as Bloomer outscored Barron (6-13, 5-8) by a 34-19 margin in the second half.
Grace Smith had a game-high 19 points for the Golden Bears.
The league title is Bloomer's third in four seasons and the program's first outright crown since 2005-06.
Bloomer hosts Durand on Saturday afternoon.
McDonell 56, Cadott 39
At Cadott, Maggie Craker made history as the Macks topped the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Craker led all scorers with 23 points and broke the program record for 3-pointers in a season. Craker made five triples to get to 51 on the season, passing Josie Verbick (50) for the most in a season.
Abby Wampler added 13 points and Lauryn Deetz scored 10 for the Macks (9-10, 7-6).
Jenna Sedlacek and Mary Jo Prokupek each scored seven for the Hornets (7-11, 3-10).
McDonell plays at Neillsville on Saturday while Cadott is off until playing at Altoona on Monday.
Eau Claire Immanuel 52, New Auburn 27
At New Auburn, the Trojans fell the Lancers in nonconference action.
Nadia Rada finished with 10 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career. Rada added four assists and three steals while Zoey Rada scored seven for the Trojans (2-14).
Emma Miller scored 11 points for the Lancers (3-11).
New Auburn plays at Clayton on Tuesday.
Fall Creek 59, Stanley-Boyd 52
At Stanley, the Crickets topped the Orioles in Western Cloverbelt action.
Lily Hoel led Stanley-Boyd with 26 points with 20 in the second half. Arianna Mason added 16 points for Stanley-Boyd (4-14, 1-12).
Emma Ryan scored 16 points for the Crickets (10-7, 10-4).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Saturday.
Gilman 71, Cornell 37
At Cornell, the Pirates earned a nonconference win over the Chiefs.
Emma Warner led all scorers with 28 points for the Pirates (10-8) with Grace Grunseth and Lydia Syryczak added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Micki Galster had 10 points for the Chiefs (5-12) with Erin Crowell adding eight.
Cornell hosts Flambeau on Monday while Gilman hosts Greenwood on the same day.
Boys Basketball
Northwestern 58, Bloomer 53
At Maple, the Tigers topped the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North contest.
Bradley Sarauer led Bloomer (12-3, 9-2) with 22 points while Loren Stolt added 10.
Brody Payton had 21 points for Northwestern (15-2, 11-0).
Bloomer plays at Colfax on Saturday evening.
Fall Creek 64, Cadott 53
At Cadott, the Crickets pulled away for a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.
Mason Poehls had 27 points for the Hornets (3-13, 0-11) including six 3-pointers and Andy Hinzmann added 11 points.
David Anderson had 19 points for the Crickets (11-5, 7-4).
Fall Creek outscored Cadott by a 38-33 margin in the second half.
Cadott hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Monday.
Gilman 64, Cornell 43
At Cornell, the Pirates jumped out to a 37-20 halftime lead in a nonconference triumph over the Chiefs.
Torgor Crick had 18 points for Gilman (9-6) while Aaron Nagel and Dallas Skabroud added 17 and 10 points, respectively.
Caleb Balow led all scorers with 25 points for the Chiefs (2-15).
Gilman hosts Marshfield Columbus on Monday with Cornell hosting Birchwood on Tuesday.
Eau Claire Immanuel 60, New Auburn 48
At New Auburn, the Lancers scored a nonconference win over the Trojans.
Ethan Patz scored 20 points for New Auburn (6-10) while Michael Pederson also finished in double figures with 13.
Ryan Zimmerman led all scorers with 24 points for Eau Claire Immanuel (4-8).
New Auburn plays at Clayton on Tuesday.
Girls Hockey
Hayward 3, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1
At Chippewa Ice Arena, Chi-Hi/Menomonie was defeated by the Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes went ahead with a third-period goal from Lauren Donellan at the 10-minute mark. Hayward (9-9-4) added an empty net goal in the final minute.
Maddie Hebert has the lone goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (7-13-2) in the first minute of the second period.
Caroline O’Dell secured 38 saves in goal.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie plays at Hudson on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.