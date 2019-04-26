BLOOMER — Johnny Bleskacek shot an 82 to tie for seventh place on Friday for the Bloomer boys golf team at its home invitational at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.
Bleskachek tied with St. Croix Central’s Jacob Sanders for seventh place overall and was two shots in front of teammate Bradley Sarauer who finished with an 84.
Logan Nelson finished with a 112 and Alex Durch carded a 114 to round out the scoring golfers for the Bloomer varsity team.
Stanley-Boyd was led on the day by Milo Koenig, who shot a 101 in the 18-hole tournament. Carsen Hause shot a 133, Brandon Buck was close behind Hause with a 134 and Sasha Nitz carded a 136 for the Orioles who finished 18th with a 504.
Northwestern won the team championship convincingly with a 312, 27 shots in front of St. Croix Central for the top spot.
Trevor Priem earned medalist honors for Northwestern with a tournament-best score of 74, two strokes in front of Osceola’s Jacob Hall. Northwestern had four of the top-five finishers overall.
Softball
Bloomer 12-7, Cumberland 2-4
At Cumberland, Bloomer took both games of a Heart O’North Conference doubleheader.
Kenadi Poirier had two hits including a double and drove in four as a part of the first-game victory. Rilee Luzinski had two hits and drove in two while Emily Kuehl drove in a pair as well. Shantelle Ruf had two hits and three runs scored and Ashley Poirier was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two runs batted in and a double.
Kuehl struck out four in six innings in the circle.
Isabella Jenneman was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two runs batted in for game two. Samantha Buchholtz added two hits while Annabelle Wittrock and Calley each tripled and Kenadi Poirier doubled.
Olson threw all seven innings of the win, striking out seven.
Thorp 10, Altoona 3
At Thorp, five runs in the fourth and three in sixth helped the Cardinals earn a Western Cloverbelt win over the Railroaders.
Kaitlyn Tyznik finished 2-for-3 with a run batted in at the plate while striking out four and allowing one earned run for a complete-game victory in the circle for the Cardinals.
Brittany Rosemeyer doubled, Cassidy Stroinski scored three runs while Rosemeyer and Hailey Zurakowski each crossed the plate twice in the win.
Baseball
Fall Creek 23, Cadott 1 (5 inn.)
At Fall Creek, the Hornets suffered a Western Cloverbelt loss to the Crickets.
Gavin Tegels walked twice, added a hit and scored Cadott’s lone run.
Nelson Wahl and Ethan Tegels had the other two Cadott hits.
Marcus Cline was 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs batted in and five runs scored for Fall Creek (8-1, 4-1).
The Hornets (1-3, 1-3) host Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday.
Cumberland 5-13, Bloomer 3-8
At Cumberland, the Blackhawks dropped a pair of Heart O’North contests to the Beavers.
In game two, Bloomer scored three runs in the sixth to tie the game at seven apiece. Both teams traded runs in the eighth before Cumberland tallied five runs in the top of the ninth.
Leif Iverson was 3-for-3, including a double and a home run, with two runs batted in and three runs scored in game one. Ethan Rothbauer and Connor Crane each had two hits.
Zach Ruf had three hits in game one to lead the Blackhawks (5-3, 1-3).
Riley Bodsberg had a home run in game one for Cumberland (4-4, 2-1).
Bloomer plays at Hayward on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Regis/McDonell 2, Amery 2
At Eau Claire, the Saints and Warriors played to a tie.
Amery scored the game-tying goal on a penalty kick with two minute left.
Regis/McDonell (4-1-1) got goals from Teryn Karlstad and Alison Haag. Sydnee Yengo and Anna Daniels added assists.
Track and Field
Bloomer's Jenneman wins three events at Rice Lake
At Rice Lake, Bloomer's Vanessa Jenneman won three events and took second in another for the Blackhawks.
Jenneman earned wins in the 100, 200 and 400-meter runs while taking second in the long jump.
Cole Michaelsen won the 800 and 1,600 for Bloomer. Maggie Sarauer finished second to Jenneman in the 100 and 200, Larissa Fossum was second in the high jump and discus, Alex Conrad was second to Michaelsen in the 800 and Tucker Kempe took second in the long jump.
Grace Anderson (1,600), Kayce Schultz (100 hurdles), Leah Bleskacek (high jump), Kempe (110 hurdles) and Conrad (1,600) finished third in their respective events.
Jaden Halom (800, 1,600), Vaughn Zwiefelhofer (pole vault) and Jace McMullin (long jump) had fourth-place finishes.
JD Czech won the discus and shot put events for Chi-Hi as the Cardinals won five total events. Ella Behling was victorious in the 800 while the girls 800 (Kaitlyn Buckli, Evelyn Kelly, Sammie Riedel, Aisha Browman) and 3,200 (Marnie Barth, Emma Eslinger, Ella Behling, Tess Pitsch) relays won.
Eslinger (800), Maddie Helland (300 hurdles) and the boys 3,200 team of Ryan Beranek, Noah Graffunder, Gabe Vargas and Keyton Solberg each finished second.
Two boys relays came home in third for the Cardinals — the 400 team of Tyler Bohland, Mitchel Metzenbauer, Wyatt Keyeski and Samuel Peterson and the 800 relay of Rico DeLeon, Nick Rees, Metzenbauer and David Dvoracek.
Jazmine Johnson (100 and 300 hurdles), Megan Ludy (100), Madalyn Schmidley (pole vault), Grant Crank (discus), Alyssa Potts (triple jump) and Nick Rothbauer (300 hurdles) earned fourth-place finishes.
Rice Lake (152 points) and Northwestern (137) won the boys and girls team titles, respectively. The Chi-Hi girls (112) took second and the Bloomer girls (109.5) were third. The Bloomer boys (85) were fourth and Chi-Hi boys (83) took fifth.