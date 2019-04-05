MENOMONIE — Bloomer senior Cole Michaelsen set a new meet record on his way to victory in the 1,600-meter run on Friday at the Stout Elite meet hosted at Johnson Fieldhouse.
Michaelsen won the race in four minutes, 31.7 seconds to break the previous mark of 4:32.78 set last year by Ben Vanderbosch of White Bear Lake (Minn.). Michaelsen beat out White Bear Lake’s Logan Tanttu for the title with Tanttu finishing in 4:33.48. Michaelsen was also second in the 3,200 run as well.
Elsewhere for the Blackhawks Grace Post finished fourth in the 200 and fifth in the long jump. Alex Conrad was sixth in the 800 and ninth in the 1,600. Jessica Gengler tied for seventh in the pole vault while Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman were eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 200.
Chi-Hi’s Ella Behling finished runner-up in the 800 while JD Czech posted a third-place finish in the shot put. Madalyn Schmidley came home fifth in the pole vault, Ross Kaz was sixth in the pole vault and Alyssa Potts finished ninth in the triple jump to lead the way for the Cardinals.
Charlie Bleskachek was fourth in the 800 for McDonell with Rachel Smiskey taking 10th in the shot put.
Stanley-Boyd’s Jordan McKnight had a successful and busy day, taking second in the 200, fourth in the 55 and eighth in the triple jump for the Orioles. LJ Schmelzer finished sixth in the high jump, Hayley Nichols was eighth in the shot put and the boys 1,600 relay team was 10th.
Thorp’s Molly Milliren was third in the 55.
The River Falls boys won the team title with 86 points with Bloomer tied for sixth (21), Stanley-Boyd ninth (17), Chi-Hi tied for 18th (nine) and McDonell taking 22nd (five). The Wildcats grabbed the girls team title as well with 52.3 points. Chi-Hi tied for 15th (12), Bloomer was 17th (10.3), Thorp tied for 22nd (six) and Stanley-Boyd was 28th (one).
Stanley-Boyd's Carlson wins 3,200 at Warrior Indoor
At Wausau, Clayton Carlson ran to a win in the 3,200 for the Orioles at the Wausau West Boys Warrior Indoor.
Carlson won the race in 11:17.55, more than a second better than Wausau West's Caleb Cychosz.
Wyatt Zastrow took fifth in the 200 and the 580 relay team of Carlson, Blake Nelson, Cody Okerglicki and William Reynolds finished fifth.
Baseball
Bloomer wins two in Mauston
At Mauston, the Blackhawks opened the season with a pair of lopsided victories at the Woodside Sports complex, routing Ithaca 9-2 and Roncalli 10-0 in five innings.
The Blackhawks scored five times in the fourth inning of their first game victory over Ithaca. Avery Macik drove in two while Leif Iverson tripled and scored three runs.
Cole Schwab tossed four solid innings on the mound, allowing one unearned run while striking out six. Bloomer drew eight walks to go with four base hits.
Five runs in the first inning against Roncalli set the tone in game two. Zach Ruf was 3-for-3 with a run batted in while Connor Crane was also 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, two runs scored and a triple. Ty Davis added two hits and two RBIs while Schwab and Ethan Rothbauer each scored two runs for the Blackhawks.
That was plenty of run support for Rothbauer, who struck out five in five shutout innings on the mound for Bloomer.
Bloomer (2-0) faces Gibraltar on Saturday morning at Woodside.
Athens 7, Thorp 3
At Thorp, the Bluejays scored four times in the seventh to help earn a win over the Cardinals in a rematch of last season’s Division 4 state title game.
Carter Karaba drove in two for the Cardinals (0-1) while Seth Coker and Jake Denzine each had two hits for Athens.
Thorp plays at Rib Lake on Monday.
Softball
Prescott 7, Bloomer 5
At Prescott, the Blackhawks were bested by the Cardinals.
Emily Kuehl went 4-for-4 for Bloomer (2-2) while Samantha Buchholtz had three hits and Annabelle Wittrock was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Calley Olson added two hits for the Blackhawks.
Bloomer plays at Eau Claire North on Monday.