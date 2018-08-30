HAMMOND — Bloomer’s Cole Michaelsen finished in second place individually at the St. Croix Central Cross Country Invitational on Thursday in Hammond.
Michaelsen’s time of 16 minutes, 54.11 seconds was behind only Durand’s Isaac Wegner (16:47.23).
The Bloomer boys finished in fourth place overall with 115 points. Host St. Croix Central took the top spot with 72 points.
Alex Conrad also had a top-10 finish crossing the line in sixth place. Austin Thur (18), Jaden Halom (25) and Cole Bischel (64) rounded out the scoring Blackhawks.
The girls team finished in sixth with 156 points. St. Croix Central scored 28 to once again get the top spot to sweep the team events.
Emily Freagon paced the Blackhawks with a fourth place finish (21:41). Kylie Culver finished in 25th with a time of 25 minutes, 52 seconds. Marie Hamlin for St. Croix Central had the top individual race (19:22).
The Blackhawks host their home meet on Thursday at Three Lakes Ski Trail in Bloomer.
Volleyball
Bloomer goes 3-0 at Cadott quad
At Cadott, the Blackhawks got three victories in a quad.
Bloomer defeated Cadott 2-0 before following that up with a 2-1 win over Superior.
The Blackhawks completed the perfect day with a 2-0 victory over Somerset.
Grace Post tallied 30 kills on the day with Jessica Barr right behind her with 25.
Chloee Swartz 32 assists led Bloomer. Aspyn Arendt finished with 27 assists. For the day, Bailey McConaughey had 45 digs.
Bloomer opens Heart O'North play on Thursday when they host Cumberland.
Girls golf
Chi-Hi finishes 6th in Big Rivers match
At Hudson, the Cardinals took sixth place in a Big Rivers Conference match.
Courtney Fisher shot a 53 to lead Chi-Hi with Rachel Fransway two back of her with a 55.
River Falls finished at 192 to take the top spot. Individually Lexi Meade of Eau Claire Memorial finished atop the leaderboard with a 40.
Chi-Hi plays in a conference match in Rice Lake on Thursday.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chi-Hi 1
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals were defeated by the Old Abes in a conference game.
Collin Albright scored the lone goal for Chi-Hi in the second half.
The Cardinals were out shot 19-6.
Chi-Hi travels to River Falls on Thursday.
