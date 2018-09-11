RICE LAKE — Cole Michaelsen just keeps running fast.
The Bloomer senior ran to a victory on Tuesday at the Rice Lake Cross Country Invitational with a time of 17 minutes, four seconds. Michaelsen’s time was the fastest of the invite, regardless of division. Alex Conrad finished in fifth place as the Blackhawks finished second to McDonell in the small school boys team standings. Austin Thur was 14th and Jaden Holum was 23rd as well for the ‘Hawks.
McDonell (100 points) edged the Blackhawks (107) for the top spot as all five point scorers finished in the top 36 point scoring spots, led by Charlie Bleskachek in sixth place. Joe Thaler (11th), Sean Craker (15th), Luke Newton (35th) and Caleb Thornton (36th) rounded out the scoring runners in victory for the Macks.
Chi-Hi’s Ryan Beranek took 29th and Christian Aronsen was 37th to lead the Chi-Hi boys to a seventh-place finish (201) in the large schools division. Hudson’s Cale Wimer (17:39.1) won the large division race and the Raiders (56) nipped Osceola (59) for the team championship.
Chi-Hi’s Ella Behling finished in fourth place and Haley Mason was seventh in the large division girls race to lead the Cardinals to a fifth place in the team standings (138). Hudson (61) won the girls team championship while Raiders runner Rachel Ball won the race in 19:43.7.
McDonell’s Lydia Fish ran to a fifth-place finish in the small division race as the Macks were fourth with 98 points. Ann David was 20th and Ellie Eckes finished 22nd as well near the front for the Macks. Bloomer took fifth as a team, led by Sammy Buchholtz in 26th.
Elk Mound won the girls team championship with 44 points and Flambeau’s Rachel Lawton won the race in 19:52.8.
Pfeiffer leads Cadott at Neillsville/Granton invite
At Neillsville, James Pfeiffer finished in 14th place to lead the Hornets at the Neillsville/Granton Invitational.
Pfeiffer finished in 18:56.7 as Medford’s Mason Rudolph won in 17:29.9. As a team the Hornets finished ninth with 220 points and Medford won the title with 29.
Meadow Barone finished 22nd in 24:33.4 to lead the Cadott girls team, which ran incomplete. Loyal/Greenwood’s Savannah Schley won the girls race in 20:15.2 and Medford scored the girls team championship with 23 points.
Girls Golf
Chi-Hi sixth at Mill Run
At Eau Claire, the Cardinals finished in sixth place as a team at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted by Eau Claire North at Mill Run Golf Course.
The Cardinals finished with a team score of 210, three strokes behind Eau Claire Memorial for fifth.
Kaleigh Ripley and Rachel Fransway each shot 50s to lead the way for Chi-Hi. Courtney Fisher carded a 53 and Faith Ford finished with a 57 to round out the scoring golfers for the team.
River Falls won the team title with a 185 while Hudson’s Paige Hillman, Eau Claire North’s Sidney Brown and River Falls’ Hannah Harper each tied for the top spot, finishing with a 40.
Chi-Hi hosts a conference event on Thursday at Lake Wissota Golf Course.
Volleyball
Bloomer 3, Barron 0
At Barron, the Blackhawks won in straight sets over the Golden Bears (25-18, 25-14, 28-26) in a Heart O'North Conference matchup.
Grace Post led Bloomer (12-5, 2-0) with 13 kills, followed by eight from Jessica Barr. Chloe Swartz and Aspyn Arendt had 16 and 10 assists, respectively, while Post added four aces. Bailey McConaughey and Swartz led the team in digs with 18 and 13, respectively.
Bloomer hosts Northwestern on Thursday.
Lake Holcombe 3, New Auburn 1
At Holcombe, the Chieftains topped the Trojans in four sets (25-13, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13) in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Aubrey Meddaugh led Lake Holcombe in kills with 10 and Emma Elmberg added eight. Allison Golat-Hattamer had a team-high 23 assists for the Trojans while Alycia Emmons and Meddaugh had six and five aces, respectively. Meddaugh had 16 digs with Elmberg adding 13 in the win for the Chieftains (3-5, 3-2).
Both teams return to action Thursday with Lake Holcombe at Bruce and New Auburn hosting Lac Courte Oreilles.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Spencer 2
At Stanley, the Orioles outlasted the Rockets for a nonconference win (25-13, 17-25, 28-30, 25-21, 15-9).
Arianna Mason finished as the leader in kills for Stanley-Boyd with 18 while Bailey Straskowski added 12. Lily Hoel had 10 blocks and five kills, Marissa Gustafson had 24 assists, followed by Baile Dregney with 20 and Crystal Wozniak had 24 digs in the win for the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd plays at McDonell on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
McDonell/Regis 10, Altoona 0
At Casper Park, the Saints rolled to a shutout victory.
Gavin Bowe had a hat trick while Bill Wampler and Evan Cook each scored twice. Logan Hughes, Mason Swoboda and Zade Kidess each found the net as well for the Saints as the team scored eight of its goals in the first half.
McDonell/Regis plays at Black River Falls on Thursday.
