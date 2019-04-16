BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team scored in every inning of a 14-0 Heart O’North Conference win over Ladysmith on Tuesday.
Isabella Jenneman was 2-for-2 with a home run, double and four runs driven in. Kenadi Poirier, Samantha Buchholtz, Rilee Luzinski, Emily Kuehl and Calley Olson each had two hits while Poirier scored four runs for Bloomer.
Kuehl struck out nine in five shutout innings to earn the win.
Bloomer plays at Fall Creek next Monday.
Chi-Hi 3-7, Holmen 2-0
At Holmen, the Cardinals took two from the Vikings in a doubleheader.
Mallory Sterling struck out nine in seven innings of a game-one win while working around six walks. Chi-Hi scored twice in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good. Ava Fries was 3-for-3 while Nicole Crumbaker and Abby Staves each doubled in the victory. Crumbaker, Staves and Alisia Palms had an RBI apiece for the Cardinals.
Sterling and Jayden Hodgson each had two hits in game two. Sterling drove in a pair while Bayleigh Dresel scored twice for the Cardinals (3-1). Chi-Hi scored five times in the first inning and added a pair in the third.
The second game was called in the fourth inning due to an injury to a Chi-Hi player.
Chi-Hi plays a Big Rivers Conference doubleheader at Rice Lake on Thursday.
Altoona 9, McDonell 1
At Altoona, the Railroaders topped the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt Conference game.
Shanen Rice doubled while Lauryn Deetz scored the lone run for McDonell in the fifth inning.
Maggie Craker struck out a pair in six innings of work for the Macks.
Altoona scored three times in the first, once in the second and three more in the fourth to grab an early lead.
McDonell hosts Fall Creek on Thursday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Flambeau 3
At Tony, the Knights remained unbeaten on the young season with a win over the Falcons.
Izzy Clark struck out 14 while allowing zero earned runs in a complete-game win for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (2-0, 1-0).
Tara Popp had two hits and scored four runs, Alyssa Helland finished 3-for-5 and Kaylie Walters was 2-for-3 for the victorious Knights.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts Clear Lake on Monday.
Baseball
Altoona 9, McDonell 2
At Altoona, the Macks led early but fell to the Railroaders in Western Cloverbelt play.
Kendren Gullo was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Tanner Opsal doubled and Chase Berg drove in a run for the Macks as McDonell scored twice in the top of the first.
Gullo struck out seven in five innings for the Macks. Altoona scored three in the bottom of the first before adding one run in the fourth and five in the sixth inning.
McDonell plays at Fall Creek on Thursday.
Bloomer 8, Barron 0
At Bloomer, Cole Schwab and Kaden Thurmond combined to throw a one-hit shutout for the Blackhawks.
Schwab struck out six in six innings while allowing one hit before Thurmond pitched a scoreless seventh with two punchouts.
Leif Iverson and Ty Davis each had three hits and combined for five runs batted in. Davis doubles while Zach Ruf and Avery Macik had three and two stolen bases, respectively.
Bloomer plays at Fall Creek on Tuesday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10, Cameron 0
At Cameron, the Knights won their first game of the season with a win over the Comets.
Jarrod Jiskra tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (1-1, 1-1), striking out 10 batters.
Ty Anderson had three hits and two runs batted in, Sam Pickerign was 2-for-4 and Caleb Balow finished 2 of 2 with two runs batted in.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell plays at Flambeau on Thursday.
Boys Golf
Chi-Hi fifth at BRC opener
At Lake Hallie Golf, the Cardinals took fifth in the season-opening Big Rivers Conference meet.
Alex Nelson led the way with a 40, followed by Ian Olson at 47, Collin Albright with a 48 and Aiden McCauley carding a 50.
Hudson won the team title with a 157 while Hudson’s Bennett Swavely earned medalist honors by shooting a 37.
Chi-Hi returns to the links next Tuesday in a conference meet at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire.
Track and Field
Chi-Hi’s Czech wins twice at Hudson
At Hudson, JD Czech won a pair of events for the Cardinals at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted by the Raiders.
Czech finished first in both the discus and shot put, earning two of his team’s four event victories.
The senior Czech was joined in victory by Madalyn Schmidley in the pole vault and the boys 3,200-meter relay team of Ryan Beranek, Tyler Robarge, Keyton Solberg and Noah Graffunder.
Jazmine Johnson was second in the 100 hurdles while the girls 1,600 relay of Maddie Helland, Megan Ludy, Aaliyah McMillan and Evelyn Kelly also finished runner-up.
McMillan (400), Helland (300 hurdles), Ella Behling (800), Nadia Detlaff (pole vault), Jacob Thompson (discus), the girls 800 relay team (Kelly, Aisha Browman, Kaitlyn Buckli and Marissa Monpas) and the girls 400 relay (Browman, Riley Hinke, Larissa Kaz and Kelly) were each third in their respective events.
The Chi-Hi boys and girls each took fourth in the team standings as Hudson swept the team championships.
McDonell wins five events at Ladysmith
At Ladysmith, the Macks earned five victories as a team at the Ladysmith invite.
Sydney Flanagan (100), Destiny Baughman (high jump), Rachel Smiskey (shot put), Charlie Bleskachek (800) and the boys 800 relay team of Eli Swoboda, Dan Van Dyke, Sam Tokarski and JD Bohaty won their respective events.
Joseph Thaler (1,600, 3,200), Elise Bormann (3,200), the boys 400 relay (Swoboda, Van Dyke, Tokarski and Bohaty) and the boys 1,600 relay (Caleb Thornton, Bleskachek, Jake Siegenthaler and Max Hauser) were each second while Annabelle Abbe tied for second in the pole vault.
Flanagan (200), Ann David (800) and Lydia Fish (1,600) were third in their respective individual events. The girls 800 relay (Baughman, Amelia Gaier, Abbe and Amber Thaler), the girls 1,600 relay (Flanagan, David, Ruby Thaler and Baughman), the girls 3,200 relay (Fish, Bormann, Ruby Thaler and David) and boys 3,200 relay (Bohaty, Thornton, Siegenthaler and Bleskachek) each took third.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Luke Geist earned a first-place finish in the discus while Brendan Anders was third in the 400.
Ladysmith won both team titles while the McDonell boys and girls were each fourth. The Lake Holcombe/Cornell boys took seventh and the girls were eighth.
Cadott's Hinzmann wins four events at Durand
At Durand, Andy Hinzmann finished first four times to lead the Hornets at a triangular.
Hinzmann won the 110 and 300 hurdles, long jump and triple jump in a busy and strong performance. Hallie Solie won the 100 and 300 hurdles, Dylan Davis was victorious in the 400 and high jump and Tabitha Sikora won the high jump for the Hornets.
Cadott also had four relays earn victories with the boys 400 (Kaleb Sonnentag, Zach Drew, Andrew Falkenberg and Michael Pecha), girls 400 (Sikora, Jasmine Horvat, Carissa Woodford and Autumn Yeager), girls 800 (Haylee Rowe, Lexxie Rowe, Autumn Bremness and Mary Jo Prokupek) and girls 1,600 (Bremness, Lexxie Rowe, Haylee Rowe and Kaileigh Tice) all winning.
Cadott finished second to Durand in both boys and girls team standings.