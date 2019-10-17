BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team wrapped up its fifth consecutive Heart O'North Conference championship by sweeping Northwestern on Thursday evening (25-18, 25-9, 25-16).
Megan Bischel led Bloomer (27-7, 8-0) with seven kills while Emma Krejci added five. Rylie Jarr and Jordan Klima had 17 and 10 assists, respectively, while Larissa Fossum had a team-best six aces, followed by five aces from Josie Kostner and four for Emma Seibel.
Shantelle Ruf had eight digs and Kostner added seven for Bloomer, who was an honorable mention in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 state coaches poll.
Bloomer is a No. 2 seed in the Division 2 playoffs, earning a bye to next Thursday's regional semifinals where the Blackhawks will host the winner of Tuesday's Rice Lake/Baldwin-Woodville matchup.
Eau Claire North 3, Chi-Hi 0
At Eau Claire, the Cardinals fell in straight sets in a Big Rivers Conference matchup to the Huskies.
You have free articles remaining.
Madie Gardow had 14 kills for the Cardinals while Jazmine Johnson added eight. Maddy Bauer had 34 assists, Isabelle Eslinger served four aces while Bauer and Eslinger each had 12 digs for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi opens the Division 1 playoffs next Thursday as a No. 12 seed at No. 5 Hudson.
Football
Luck 58, New Auburn 20
At Luck, the Trojans (4-5, 1-5) fell to the unbeaten Cardinals (9-0, 6-0) in an 8-Man South Lakeland Conference matchup.