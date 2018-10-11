CHETEK — The Bloomer volleyball team's fourth consecutive Heart O'North Conference championship will be a shared title after the Blackhawks went 2-1 at the second half of the league tournament on Thursday at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
The Blackhawks will share the crown with Barron after the two teams end the season with twin 13-1 records in conference. Bloomer defeated Ladysmith and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in straight sets on the final day of the tournament and fell to Barron in three sets.
Grace Post led Bloomer with 35 kills while Jessica Barr added 20 for the Blackhawks. Chloee Swartz had a team-high 53 assists while Bailey McConaughey had seven aces. McConaughey also led the team in digs with 35 and Barr had three solo blocks for the tournament.
Bloomer, an honorable mention in the most recent Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 state coaches poll, opens the postseason next week in the regional semifinals where the 'Hawks will face the winner of Tuesday's quarterfinal matchup between Prescott and Rice Lake.
Boys Soccer
Chi-Hi 0, Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Cardinals and Mustangs battled to a scoreless tie in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Chi-Hi plays at New Richmond on Saturday.
