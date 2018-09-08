HUDSON — The Bloomer volleyball team finished in second place on Saturday at a tournament hosted by Hudson.
The Blackhawks beat Baldwin-Woodville (25-8, 25-17), Hudson (25-15, 25-18) and Somerset (25-9, 25-15) before falling to Superior (20-25, 19-25) in the championship game.
Grace Post and Jessica Barr each had 25 kills while Emma Krejci added 17 for the Blackhawks. Chloee Swartz had a team-high 45 assists followed by Aspyn Arendt with 30.
Bailey McConaughey led all Blackhawks with 37 digs while Post chipped in with 25.
Bloomer plays at Barron on Tuesday.
Chi-Hi finishes 4-2 at Merrill
At Merrill, the Cardinals won four of six matches at the Merrill invite.
The Cardinals beat Cochrane-Fountain City (25-12, 25-17), Medford (19-25, 25-20, 15-12), Bay Port (26-28, 25-21, 15-10) and Rib Lake (25-12, 25-17) and were defeated by Merrill (23-25, 20-25) and Tomahawk (20-25, 25-18, 12-15).
Caelan Givens led the Cardinals with 48 kills, followed by Lacey O'Donnell with 36 and Bayleigh Crawford with 35. Sophie Heller had a team-high eight aces and 88 digs while Lydia Steinmetz had 151 assists.
Chi-Hi plays at Rice Lake on Thursday.
Cross Country
Chi-Hi's Mason fifth at Menomonie Relays
At Menomonie, Haley Mason had the fifth-best time to lead the Cardinals at the Menomonie Relays.
The freshman Mason finished in 20 minutes, 23.6 seconds to lead the Cardinals to a seventh-place finish as a team with an average time of 22:11.6.
Hudson won the girls team title with an average time of 20:45.9 and Raider runner Rachel Ball had the top solo time in 19:19.2.
Ryan Beranek was 40th to lead the Chi-Hi boys as they took ninth as a team (19:31.6). Hudson (17:10.1) won the boys team title and Eau Claire Memorial's Zak Saether (16:30.3) won the individual title.
Bloomer's Michaelsen wins Knudtson Invite
At Fall Creek, Cole Michaelsen ran to victory to lead the Bloomer boys cross country team at the Knudtson Invite.
Michaelsen won the race in 16:42.6 as the Blackhawks finished third as a team with 90 points. Tomahawk won the team title with 54 points.
Alex Conrad was sixth, Austin Thur was 14th and Jaden Halom finished 23rd to finish near the front.
Thorp was 12th as a team with 284 points, led by Riley Raether in 32nd.
The Bloomer girls team finished fourth with 107 points as Tomahawk (42) won the team title. Emily Freagon took sixth to lead the 'Hawks while Sammy Buchholtz and Kyle Culver were 24th and 26th, respectively, for Bloomer. Flambeau's Rachel Lawton won the race in 20:24.5.
Falon Immormino (eighth) and Molly Milliren (15th) led Thorp, who ran incomplete.
Girls Tennis
Chi-Hi finishes 0-3 at Wausau East
At Wausau, the Cardinals fell in a trio of duals at an invite hosted by the Lumberjacks.
The Cardinals fell to Wausau East (5-2), Wausau Newman (5-2) and Antigo (5-2).
Chi-Hi had two singles players finish the day unbeaten as No. 3 Marah Dunham and No. 4 Catelyn Swenson each won all three of their matchups.
The Cardinals are back in action on Thursday at River Falls.
