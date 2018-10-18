BLOOMER — Last season the Rice Lake volleyball team ended Bloomer's season.
Thursday evening the Blackhawks returned the favor, edging the Warriors in a five-set thriller (25-21, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-5) in the Division 2 regional semifinals.
Grace Post led Bloomer with 24 kills while Jessica Barr added 13 for Bloomer. Chloee Swartz and Aspyn Arendt had 23 and 16 assists, respectively, with Kenadi Poirier adding two aces and Bailey McConaughey had a team-best 15 digs.
Bloomer (31-6) moves on to Saturday's regional finals where the 'Hawks will host Osceola following the Chieftains' straight-set win over Altoona.
Luck 3, Gilman 1
At Luck, the Pirates won the third set but fell to Luck in a Division 4 regional semifinal matchup (25-20, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23).
Luck advances to play at top-seeded Clayton on Saturday for a regional title.
Boys Soccer
Amery 8, McDonell/Regis 0
At Amery, the Warriors blanked the Saints in a Division 4 regional semifinal matchup.
Amery moves on to host Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore on Saturday for a regional championship.
