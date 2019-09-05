CADOTT — The Bloomer volleyball team swept a quad in Cadott on Thursday evening, defeating Somerset (25-23, 25-16), Cadott (25-12, 24-26, 15-11) and Gilman (25-14, 25-21).
Emma Krejci led the way for Bloomer with 18 total kills, followed by Larissa Fossum with 16.
Riley Jarr had 34 assists and a team-high seven aces while Josie Kostner had 30 digs for the Blackhawks.
Hudson 3, Chi-Hi 0
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell in three sets in its Big Rivers Conference opener (13-25, 21-25, 17-25).
Madie Gardow led the way for Chi-Hi with five kills while Jazmine Johnson added four. Maddy Bauer had 16 assists, Alisia Palms had 15 digs while Ella Hutzler and Sami Perlberg each had 11 digs.
Cornell 3, Winter 1
At Cornell, the Chiefs earned a three-set victory in East Lakeland play over the Warriors (25-7, 25-13, 25-12).
Bryanna Bonander led the way for Cornell with 12 assists while chipping in seven kills and three aces. Alyssa Helland had five kills and six digs, Erin Crowell had a team-best 10 kills and Jayda Turchen and Michaiah Galster had strong serving nights for the victorious Chiefs.
Flambeau 3, Lake Holcombe 1
At Tony, the Chieftains lost in four sets to the Falcons (10-25, 16-25, 27-25, 16-25) in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Karlee Andres and Josi Elmberg each had four kills for the Chieftains. Kirsten Larson led in digs with 21 while Allison Golat-Hattamer chipped in with 16 digs to go with 10 assists.
Cross Country
Bloomer's Halom 13th at Saint Croix Central
At Hammond, Jaden Halom finished 13th to lead the Blackhawks at the Saint Croix Central Invitational.
Halom finished in 18 minutes, 36.29 seconds to lead the 'Hawks to a ninth-place finish as a team with 245 points. Jaden Ryan finished 40th as well for the Blackhawks as Elk Mound's Cade Hanson won the race in 17:14.04. The Mounders also won the team title by 10 points over Saint Croix Central with 54 points.
The Bloomer girls finished ninth as a team, led by Grace Anderson and Vanessa Jenneman in 27th and 30th, respectively. Kylie Culver (39th) and Emily Freagon (42nd) also finished near the front for the 'Hawks. Hayward's Nel Hanson won the race in 20:29.89 and Glenwood City won the team title with 70 points.
New Auburn's Calkins 43rd at Spooner
At Spooner, Mitchell Calkins took 43rd to lead the way for the Trojans at the Spooner invite.
Peyton Trowbridge was 60th as the New Auburn boys ran incomplete. Unity (32) won the team title and Grantsburg's Doornink Chase won the race in 18:18.5.
Ashland's Elena George won the girls race in 21:42.0 and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (56) edged Cumberland (61) for the team championship.