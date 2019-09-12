CAMERON — The Bloomer volleyball team worked quickly in a three-set Heart O'North Conference victory over Cameron on Thursday evening (25-19, 25-20, 25-22).
Larissa Fossum led the way with 15 kills for the Blackhawks while Lexi Post added nine kills. Rylie Jarr and Emma Krejci each had two aces and Josie Kostner had a team-high 16 digs. Shantelle Ruf and Post had 12 and 11 digs, respectively.
Krejci and Fossum each had one solo block for the victorious 'Hawks.
Bloomer plays in an invite at Hudson on Saturday.
Thorp 3, Stanley-Boyd 1
At Thorp, the Orioles won the second set but fell in four to the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt Conference opener (18-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-25).
Emily Brenner led Stanley-Boyd with 12 kills while Hannah Hause added six for the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd returns to action on Saturday at an invitational in Merrill.
Cornell 3, Bruce 0
At Cornell, the Chiefs picked up a straight set East Lakeland Conference victory over the Red Raiders (25-14, 25-18, 25-12).
Erin Crowell led Cornell with 13 kills while Tara Popp added 15 digs and an ace. Bryanna Bonander had six kills and 18 assists in the victory.
Cornell plays in a quad at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Saturday.
Cross Country
Cadott's Weir fourth at Stanley-Boyd invite
At Stanley, Peter Weir ran to a fourth-place finish for the Hornets at the Stanley-Boyd invite.
Weir finished the race in 18 minutes, 32.7 seconds as Colby/Abbotsford's Chase Oehmichen (18:14.9) won.
Eddie Mittermeyer (21st), Brayden Sonnentag (26th), Evan Freed (33rd) and Zach Morgan (39th) rounded out the scoring runners for the Hornets, who took fifth as a team with 119 points as Altoona (55) edged Augusta (60) for first. Travis Christorf (45th), Joseph Henderson (50th), Thomas Wellner (52nd) and Dale Sayles (58th) were the scoring runners for the Orioles, who finished ninth (222). Sam Syryczuk (19th), Jacob Barth (43rd) and Wyatt Luzinski (51st) led Thorp/Gilman, who ran incomplete.
Alba Rico Gil (ninth) and Janelle Schesel (16th) led the way for Stanley-Boyd while Meadow Barone (18th) and Jessica Klucas (27th) led the Cadott girls team, each of which ran incomplete. Thorp/Gilman's Molly Milliren finished in eighth place, followed by Brooke Webb (29th), Abby Krug (30th), Mikayla Waichulis (32nd) and Chloe Faude (44th) as Thorp/Gilman was sixth as a team with 111 points. Colby/Abbotsford won the girls team title (40) and Loyal/Greenwood's Savannah Schley won the race.