BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team kicked off Heart O'North Conference play with a straight-set victory over Cumberland on Thursday (25-9, 25-14, 28-26).
Grace Post led Bloomer with 15 kills, followed by eight from Jessica Barr.
Chloe Swartz and Aspyn Arendt had 17 and 11 assists, respectively, while Post added a team-high four aces. Bailey McConaughey and Barr each had three aces in the win.
McConaughey led the team with 21 digs and Kenadi Poirier had a pair of solo blocks.
Bloomer returns to action on Saturday in a tournament at Hudson.
Eau Claire Regis 3, McDonell 1
At Eau Claire, the Macks were defeated in four sets by the Ramblers (9-25, 26-28, 25-23, 19-25) in their Western Cloverbelt opener.
Amber Thaler and Rachel Smiskey led the Macks (6-6, 0-1) with 13 and 11 kills, respectively, while Shanen Rice had nine digs. Ella Haley (five) and Carly Jenson (four) led the team in aces while Maggie Craker had 36 assists and 12 digs.
McDonell hosts the Deb Roesler Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
Thorp 3, Stanley-Boyd 2
At Stanley, the Orioles lost in five sets to the Cardinals (25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 23-25, 17-19) in a Western Cloverbelt battle.
Marissa Gustafson and Baile Dregney led the Orioles with 22 and 15 assists, respectively, and Arianna Mason had 13 kills. Crystal Wozniak had 31 digs and seven aces, Bailey Straskowski had 14 kills and Lily Hoel had seven kills and five blocks.
Stanley-Boyd plays in an invite at Merrill on Saturday.
Bruce 3, Cornell 2
At Bruce, the Chiefs rallied from a 2-0 hole but fell in five sets in an East Lakeland Conference battle.
Erin Crowell had a team-high 11 kills and five blocks for Cornell (1-5, 1-2) while Bryanna Bonander added eight kills and 15 assists. Jenna Sadler had nine kills for Cornell.
The Chiefs play in a quad at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Saturday.
Cross Country
McDonell girls third at Stanley-Boyd
At Stanley, the McDonell girls finished third at the Stanley-Boyd cross country invite.
Lydia Fish led the Macks with an eighth-place finish, ending the race in 22 minutes, 15.7 seconds. Ann David took 18th and Ellie Eckes was 20th for McDonell as the team had 80 points. Medford won with 30 points and Marathon was second with 59.
Loyal/Greenwood's Savannah Schley won the girls race in 20:32.9.
Meadow Barone took 28th for Cadott and Jade Fredrickson finished 56th for the host Orioles. Falon Immormino was 13th for Thorp. Cadott was seventh (194) as a team with Stanley-Boyd and Thorp each running incomplete.
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek finished second in the boys race to lead the Macks to a fourth-place finish as a team. Joe Thaler came home in seventh as well for McDonell. Medford's Derek Rudolph (17:58.5) won the race.
The Macks finished with 134 points as Medford (35) won. Thorp (225) was ninth, Cadott (237) took 11th and Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete.
Thorp's Thomas Stewart finished 15th, Stanley-Boyd's Blaine Brenner was 26th and Cadott's James Pfeiffer ended up 40th to lead the way for their respective teams.
Girls Tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chi-Hi 0
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell to the Old Abes in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
The tightest match of the contest for the Cardinals came at No. 1 doubles where the team of Alexis Zenner and Ashley Hanley fell to Mary Obias and Madison Etzel 6-2, 6-4.
Chi-Hi plays in a quad at Wausau East on Saturday.
Girls Golf
Chi-Hi sixth at Rice Lake
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals finished sixth as a team at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted at Turtleback Golf Course.
Courtney Fisher had the top score on the day for the Cardinals, shooting a 48. Rachel Fransway shot a 52 while Kaleigh Ripley carded a 53 and Faith Ford shot a 57.
Eau Claire North's Sidney Brown shot a 39 to earn medalist honors while River Falls shot a 180 to win the team title.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Monday in another conference event at River Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.