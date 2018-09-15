EAU CLAIRE — The Bloomer volleyball team won the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational for the second consecutive year with a 4-0 day on Saturday.
Bloomer won 2-0 over both Stanley-Boyd (25-14, 25-12) and Eau Claire Memorial (25-8, 25-21) and took down both Osceola (22-25, 26-24, 15-2) and Elk Mound (15-25, 25-15, 15-8) by a 2-1 score.
Chloee Swartz had a team-high 47 assists combined in the four contests. Grace Post lead the Blackhawks with 38 kills and Jessica Barr added 21.
Bailey McConaughey had 29 digs on the day and Barr tallied 26.
Stanley-Boyd went 1-3 at the Husky Invitational getting a 2-1 win over Hayward (24-26, 25-13, 15-4).
Marissa Gustafson led the Orioles with 32 assists. Arianna Mason tallied 17 kills and had five aces.
Crystal Wozniak's 17 digs led Stanley-Boyd.
The Blackhawks host Ladysmith on Tuesday and the Orioles are Cadott on Thursday.
Chi-Hi goes 4-1 at Waupun Invitational
At Waupun, the Cardinals put together a strong invitational performance to add four wins to their season total.
Chi-Hi went 2-0 against Waupun (25-23, 25-13) and Madison La Follette (25-19, 26-24). They got 2-1 wins over both Appleton West (25-21, 19-25, 15-12) and Brillion (23-25, 25-13, 16-14) and their only loss was a 2-0 defeat to Randolph (23-25, 18-25).
Caelan Givens had a team-high 39 kills on the day. Bayleigh Crawford had 27 and Madie Gardow added 25.
Lydia Steinmetz tallied a combined 118 assists in the five matches and Sophie Heller had a team-high 58 digs. Addy Bengtson added 49 digs.
The Cardinals (14-8) return to action on Thursday when they host Eau Claire Memorial.
McDonell goes 2-3 at Diocesan Tournament
At McDonell, the tournament host Macks won two of three matches in in Diocesan Tournament.
The Macks defeated Marshfield Columbus 2-1 (18-25, 25-20, 15-13) and Stevens Point Pacelli 2-0 (25-18, 25-11).
They were defeated on the day 2-1 by each of Wausau Newman (25-20, 20-25, 14-16) , La Crosse Aquinas (25-23, 21-25, 15-17) and Eau Claire Regis (25-13, 12-25, 6-15).
Rachel Smiskey had a team-high 28 kills on the day. Amber Thaler was finished with 24 kills.
Olivia Mlsna scored eight aces and Maggie Craker added seven, along with a team-high 88 assists in the four contests.
Shanen Rice totaled 54 digs to lead the Macks.
McDonell (13-10) resumes action at Altoona on Thursday.
