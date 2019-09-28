MEDFORD — The Bloomer volleyball team won the Medford invitational on Saturday with an unbeaten performance.
The Blackhawks defeated Wausau Newman (12-25, 25-13, 15-11), Stanley-Boyd (25-17, 25-7), Gilman (25-14, 23-25, 15-8) and Tomahawk (23-25, 25-21, 17-15) on the way to the title. Gilman took second, Cadott was seventh and Stanley-Boyd was ninth.
Emma Krejci led the way for Bloomer with 23 kills while Larissa Fossum added 21. Lexi Post added 14 kills while Rylie Jarr and Jordan Klima had 43 and 37 assists, respectively.
Josie Kostner had 52 digs and Shantelle Ruf added 22 digs while Emma Seibel and Fossum had nine aces apiece.
McDonell finishes 3-2 at Abbotsford
At Abbotsford, the Macks won three of five matchups at the Abbotsford invite
The Macks defeated Loyal (25-19, 25-15), Waupaca (24-26, 25-23, 15-12) and Abbotsford (25-15, 25-14) and fell twice to Stratford (25-21, 22-25, 9-15 and 25-22, 23-25, 12-15).
Maggie Craker led the Macks with 115 assists to go with 59 digs, 10 aces and seven blocks. Olivia Mlsna had 82 digs and seven aces while Lauryn Deetz added 25 digs. Shanen Rice had 23 digs, Sidney Rice added 22 kills and Kait Ortmann had 14 kills and five blocks.
Rachel Smiskey and Destiny Baughman had 40 and 30 kills, respectively while Smiskey had eight blocks and Baughman had five blocks.
Girls Tennis
Chi-Hi's Stoll, Brehmer and Hanley/Zenner 2-1 at BRC Championships
At Eau Claire, Sydney Stoll and Genevieve Brehmer each finished 2-1 in singles action while Ashley Hanley and Alexis Zenner were 2-1 in doubles competition at the Big Rivers Conference championships hosted by Eau Claire North.
Stoll defeated Rice Lake's Aria Hanson (7-6 (5), 6-3) and Eau Claire North's Carrie Rettke (6-4, 3-6, 10-7) while falling to Hudson's Laura Douglas (0-6, 0-6). Brehmer beat Eau Claire North's Leah Nelson (6-3, 6-3) and Rice Lake's Tegwen Romportyl (6-3, 7-5) and lost to Hudson's Lily Blomberg (6-1, 6-0).
The No. 1 doubles team of Hanley and Zenner beat the Menomonie team of Lauren Flaschenriem and Carly Witucki (6-0, 6-1) and River Falls' Heidi Marg and Katie Swanson (6-4, 6-2) with a loss to Eau Claire Memorial's Katie Rentzepis and Kimberly Harvey (6-2, 7-5).
The No. 2 doubles team of Chloe and Madi Adams and the No. 3 team of Josie Harvey and Kailey Makuck fell in both of their respective matchups.
Marah Dunham and Maria Friedel were 1-2 at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively.