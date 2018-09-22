MEDFORD — The Bloomer volleyball team won the Medford invitational for a second year in a row on Saturday, finishing the event with a 3-0 record.
The Blackhawks defeated Stanley-Boyd (25-7, 25-10), Medford (25-21, 25-12) and Marshfield Columbus (25-21, 25-19) during the invite.
Grace Post led Bloomer with 32 kills with Jessica Barr adding 14. Chloee Swartz and Aspyn Arendt had 44 and 22 assists, respectively, while Bailey McConaughey led the team in digs with 32.
Bloomer hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday.
Girls Tennis
Chi-Hi's Marah Dunham 2-1 at BRC tourney
At Eau Claire, Marah Dunham finished 2-1 at No. 3 singles to lead the Cardinals at the Big Rivers Conference tournament hosted by Eau Claire North.
Dunham started her day by defeating Menomonie's Corinne O'Dell (6-3, 6-4) before falling to Eau Claire Memorial's Isy Trapar (0-6, 0-6). Dunham would end her day with with a victory over Eau Claire North's Bailey Zainhofsky (6-1, 6-1).
No. 2 singles Mikayla Runge, No. 4 singles Catelyn Swenson and the No. 2 doubles team of Sammie Riedel and Maddie Schmidley each scored a victory in Saturday's action as well.
Chi-Hi plays a nonconference matchup at Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday.
