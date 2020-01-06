WHITEHALL — The Cadott girls basketball team was hot from 3-point range on Monday evening, hitting 10 3-pointers in a 52-21 nonconference victory over Whitehall.
Jada Kowalczyk led the Hornets (7-4) with 14 points while Abby Eiler had nine points on three 3-pointers. Lauren Goettl, McKenzie Prokupek and Paisley Kane each scored six points with Prokupek and Goettl making two threes apiece.
Olivia Youngbauer finished with nine points for Whitehall (1-7).
Cadott plays at Altoona on Thursday.
Eleva-Strum 51, McDonell 41
At Eleva, the Macks fell to the Cardinals in nonconference play.
Maggie Craker scored 13 points for McDonell while Lauryn Deetz added 11.
McDonell plays at Eau Claire Regis on Thursday.
Bruce 40, New Auburn 29
You have free articles remaining.
At Bruce the Red Raiders earned an East Lakeland Conference victory.
Zoey Rada led all scorers with 15 points for the Trojans (3-7, 1-4) and Faith Baker added six points on two 3-pointers.
Halle Anderson had 11 points for Bruce (4-5, 2-2).
New Auburn hosts Gilmanton on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Marshfield 53, Chi-Hi 35
At Marshfield, the Tigers topped the Cardinals in a nonconference game.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt led Chi-Hi (6-3) with 15 points and seven rebounds while Joe Reuter finished with 11 points to go with seven rebounds.
Joey Goettl scored 18 points for Marshfield (5-5), who was 8-for-15 from 3-point range compared to a 1 of 12 performance from the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi hosts Wausau West on Friday.