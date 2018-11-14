EAU CLAIRE — The Cadott girls basketball team opened its season by hitting 10 3-pointers on Tuesday evening in a 50-29 nonconference victory at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran.
Autumn Bremness and Kaitlyn Tice each hit three 3-pointers for the Hornets (1-0) while leading the team in scoring with 12 and nine points, respectively. Jada Kowalczyk added seven points in the win as the Hornets jumped out to a 27-13 lead at halftime.
Kaitlyn Berman and Riley Naumann each had eight points for the Lancers (0-1).
Cadott is off until hosting Cornell on Nov. 27.
