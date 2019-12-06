CADOTT — The Cadott girls basketball team opened some eyes on Friday night, beating Eau Claire Regis 51-40 in the Western Cloverbelt Conference opener for both teams.
Jada Kowalczyk led all scorers with 22 points while Autumn Bremness added eight for the Hornets (3-1, 1-0), who topped the five-time defending Western Cloverbelt champions for the first time since the Ramblers moved to the WIAA in 2000.
"I’m just happy for the players that have been around for a while," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said. "They wanted this tonight and they knew it was an opportunity in front of them. We didn’t play a perfect game but we kicked it up a notch in the second half."
The Ramblers (1-2, 0-1) led 25-21 at halftime before the Hornets outscored them by a 30-15 margin in the second half.
Cadott hosts Stanley-Boyd on Tuesday evening.
McDonell 72, Stanley-Boyd 57
At Stanley, Maggie Craker scored 24 points as the Macks opened Western Cloverbelt play with a win over the Orioles.
Craker had four 3-pointers while Anna Geissler (15) and Lauryn Deetz (14) also finished in double figures for McDonell (2-0, 1-0).
Lily Hoel scored 20 points and Marissa Gustafson finished with nine for the Orioles (1-2, 0-1).
McDonell hosts Clear Lake on Monday.
Bruce 51, Lake Holcombe 52
At Bruce, the Red Raiders hit six 3-pointers in an East Lakeland Conference win over the Chieftains.
Brooke Lechleitner had a team-best 22 points for Lake Holcombe (2-1, 1-1) while Allison Golat-Hattamer added 10 points.
Lauren Sturzl and Halle Anderson each had 16 points for Bruce (1-2, 1-1).
Lake Holcombe plays at Shell Lake on Monday.
Flambeau 52, New Auburn 27
At New Auburn, the Falcons outscored the Trojans 25-7 after halftime to earn an East Lakeland win.
Zoey Rada scored 12 points for New Auburn (2-2, 1-1).
Kristen Lawton led Flambeau (2-0, 2-0) with 11 points.
New Auburn plays at Lac Courte Oreilles on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Bloomer 51, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50
At Chetek, the Blackhawks overcame a five-point halftime hole to edge the Bulldogs in their Heart O'North Conference opener.
You have free articles remaining.
Austin Thur led all scorers with 24 points including five 3-pointers. Leif Iverson and Charles Herrick added 11 and nine points, respectively, for Bloomer.
Kyle Bilodeau scored 14 points for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, who led 28-23 at half.
Bloomer faces Cadott on Saturday at the Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout in Menomonie.
New Auburn 61, Flambeau 57
At New Auburn, the Trojans grinded out an East Lakeland win over the Falcons.
Michael Pederson had a game-high 19 points including three 3-pointers for New Auburn (2-0, 2-0) while Tristen Harder scored 11 points and Nick Walker added eight in the win.
Nick Derus scored 17 for Flambeau (0-2, 0-2).
New Auburn is at Lac Courte Oreilles on Tuesday.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 6, Antigo 0
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, Isaac Frenette scored four times as the Cardinals blanked the Red Robins.
Frenette scored three goals in the second period and one in the first while Nick Carlson and Trevor Bowe lit the lamp in the victory for Chi-Hi (3-0) over Antigo (0-2-1).
Bridger Fixmer stopped all 19 shots he faced for his third shutout of the week.
Chi-Hi plays at Hudson on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Chi-Hi finishes 1-2 at Melrose-Mindoro
At Melrose, the Cardinals defeated Arcadia but fell to La Crosse Aquinas and G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro in an evening of duals at Melrose-Mindoro.
Ross Kaz and David Hughes each finished 3-0 on the day for the Cardinals. Kaz won his three matchups of the day by pinfall at 170 pounds, as did David Hughes at 113 pounds.
Chi-Hi returns to action next Thursday at Menomonie.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee unbeaten at Cumberland
At Cumberland, the Orioles went 3-0 with dual victories over Boyceville, Cumberland and Osceola.
Blaine Brenner, Russell Dorn and JJ McManus went 3-0 individually for the Orioles. Brenner earned two pins and a major decision at 126 pounds, Dorn won two matches by pinfall among his three wins and McManus earned to pinfall victories.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee hosts Spencer next Thursday in a Cloverbelt dual.