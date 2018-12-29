RIVER FALLS — Cadott’s James Pfeiffer and Brady Spaeth each claimed Northern Badger Wrestling Classic championships on Saturday, finishing the two-day tournament in first place in their respective weight classes. Pfeiffer won all five of his matches at 170 pounds, capped with a 10-5 decision victory over Oshkosh West’s Edgar Heredia. Pfeiffer won his first three matches by first round pinfall before defeating Lakeland’s Xavier Burgess by technical fall in the semifinals. Spaeth was also 5-0 for the tourney, besting Cornell/Gilman’s Spencer Kraus by pinfall in the second round of the championship match. Spaeth won four of his five matches by pinfall, with a major decision win against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm’s Will Peters in the semifinals.
Ethan Tegels finished third at 195 pounds, besting Baldwin-Woodville’s Blaine Guthrie for third with a pinfall win while Gavin Tegels took fourth at 195 pounds. Kaleb Sonnentag (120) and Nelson Wahl (145) each finished in sixth place for the Hornets, who rolled to the Division 3 team title with 256 points with Boyceville (185.5) second and Cornell/Gilman (45.5) tenth.
Kraus was 4-1 for the tournament to lead the Wolfpack, picking up a decision, major decision and pinfall victory before falling in the championship match. Bloomer/Colfax’s Sawyer Best took second at 132 pounds with two major decision victories and a pin win powering him to the finals before he was defeated by decision by Baldwin-Woodville’s Jordan Bonte. Mitchel Harmon finished third at 145 pounds for Bloomer/Colfax, overcoming a semifinal defeat to beat Northwestern’s Zach Pooler by decision in the third place match. Bloomer/Colfax was 10th in Division 1 team standings with 86.5 points as Oshkosh West (243) won.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Brenner third at Bi-State Classic
At La Crosse, Blaine Brenner finished in third place to lead the Orioles.
Brenner won seven of eight matches at the two-day tournament, lastly defeating Viroqua’s Cale Anderson by pinfall in the second round to earn third place at 106 pounds.
Russell Dorn (132) and Tyler Krizan (285) each finished 3-2. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee was 13th in team scoring with 70 points as Luxemburg-Casco (214.5) won the Division 2 team title.
Chi-Hi’s Kaz 10th at On The Water Classic
At Oshkosh, Ross Kaz finished 10th to lead the Cardinals at the Oshkosh Lourdes On The Water Classic.
Kaz was 5-3 over the two-day tournament and was defeated by pinfall by Tomahawk’s Wyatt Wenninger in the ninth place match. David Hughes (106) and Taylor Pahl (285) were each 3-2 at the tournament. Chi-Hi (58.5) was 48th in the team standings as Coleman (365.5) won the title.
Boys Basketball
Bloomer 61, Altoona 55
At Altoona, the Blackhawks bounced back from their first loss by beating the Railroaders.
Bradley Sarauer led all scorers with 27 points for Bloomer (7-1) while adding 11 rebounds. John Bleskacek and Zach Ruf each scored 11 points while Caleb Ruf and Loren Stolt chipped in with six points apiece in the win.
Gage Eisold scored 12 points for Altoona (4-4). Bloomer hosts Northwestern on Thursday.
