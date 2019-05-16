CADOTT — Seven runs in the second and eight in the third were plenty for the Cadott softball team in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal 15-0 win over Spring Valley in three innings.
Cadott the No. 7 seed travels to No. 2 seed Glenwood City on Tuesday.
Jen Sonnentag and Maddie Wahl each finished the game 3-for-3. Sonnentag drove in two runs and scored three times, Brooke Bremness had two runs scored and two RBIs and Calli Bremness doubled, plated a run and scored. Olivia Goodman and Meadow Barone both crossed the plate twice.
McKenna Barone tossed three innings of one-hit ball to earn the win.
McDonell 4, Augusta 0
At Casper Park, Cassie Sorensen had a two-run home run and Maggie Craker tossed a two-hit shutout as the Macks earned a nonconference win to end the regular season.
Sorensen went 2-for-3, Kaitlyn Ortmann and Craker each had a hit and drove in a run and Olivia Mlsna scored twice and added a hit. Craker struck out 10 and walked one in a complete game win.
McDonell opens Division 5 postseason play on Tuesday by hosting Prentice.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 9, Greenwood 8
At Cornell, the Knights ended the regular season with a nonconference victory.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (10-1) scored four runs apiece in the first and second inning to build a comfortable lead. Greenwood scored one in the third before pushing across seven in the sixth to tie the game.
The Knights bounced back to score the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
Izzy Clark punched out 15 in seven innings and Katy Herr, Abby Clark and Kaylie Walters each had two hits to lead the offense.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell plays at Turtle Lake/Clayton in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Blair-Taylor 1, Thorp 0 (8 inn.)
At Thorp, a pitcher’s duel ended with Blair-Taylor pushing across a run in the eighth in a nonconference game.
The lone run of the game scored after Marlee Nehring bunted for hit, stole second, then third before trotting home on an error by the catcher.
Thorp’s Kaitlyn Tyznik struck out eight with no walks in eight innings and Blair-Taylor’s pitcher Lauren Steen punched out seven and held the Cardinals to just two hits.
Ellie Windl doubled for Thorp.
Baseball
River Falls 3, Chi-Hi 0
At River Falls, the Cardinals dropped a Big Rivers matchup with the Wildcats.
The win earns River Falls at least a share of the conference title. Chi-Hi (13-8, 9-1) plays two games against Eau Claire North next week with the Cardinals needing two wins to match the Wildcats (13-3, 11-1).
Joe Stoffel held Chi-Hi to three hits in six innings. Luke Franz, Blake Trippler and Austin Sykora each singled for Chi-Hi. Nate Custer allowed two unearned runs in 4.2 inning on the mound.
Jaden Schwartz and Jackson Cleveland both had two hits for River Falls.
Osseo-Fairchild 7, Thorp 4
At Osseo, the Thunder took down the Cardinals in the final Western Cloverbelt contest for the two teams.
Thorp took a 3-2 lead by scoring in the top of the sixth but Osseo-Fairchild responded with a five-run bottom half of the inning.
Charlie Hauser and Carter Karaba each doubled and drove in a run in 2-for-3 days. Chris Komanec had a hit and runs scored, Gavin Boie singled and plated a run and Ayden Webster scored twice.
Komanec had six strikeouts in five innings.
Boys Golf
Chi-Hi takes sixth at Big Rivers tournament
At Lake Wissota Golf, Chi-Hi finished sixth at the Big Rivers Conference tournament hosted by the Cardinals.
The Cardinals ended the day with a score of 354, 10 strokes back of Menomonie in fifth. Rice Lake won the team title with a 304 edging Hudson (307) for the top spot.
Collin Albright shot an 85 to lead Chi-Hi with Aiden McCauley carding an 88, Brett Elkin an 89 and Ian Olson a 92.
Rice Lake’s Simon Cuskey topped the individual leaderboard with a 70 two shots in front of his teammate Braeden Resnick and River Falls’ Maxamillian Xiong.
Chi-Hi came in fifth in the final season long standings with a score of 21.5. Hudson finished the season in first place at 53 with Eau Claire Memorial and Rice Lake tied at 44 in second.
Billy Peterson of Eau Claire Memorial scored 66 points on the season to earn the individual championship. Alex Nelson led Chi-Hi with a score of 25 for 15th.
Girls Soccer
Regis/McDonell 2, Barron 1
At Barron, an own goal by the Saints tied the game at one apiece but Teryn Karlstad scored less than two minutes later in a win for Regis/McDonell.
Anna Daniels’ first half goal gave the Saints a 1-0 lead a little more than 18 minutes into play. Allison Haag and Sydnee Yengo had assists for the Saints.