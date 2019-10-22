CADOTT — The Cadott volleyball team earned a four-set victory over Nekoosa on Tuesday evening in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal (25-12, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20).
Makenna Barone had 10 kills for the six seed Cadott (16-22), who advances to play at third-seeded Auburndale on Thursday.
Autumn Bremness added nine kills and two aces and Hallie Solie had seven kills and four aces in the win. Abby Eiler had 34 assists and Lauryn Goettl finished with 18 digs for the Hornets.
Marathon 3, Stanley-Boyd 1
At Marathon, the 12th-seeded Orioles won the third set but fell to the fifth-seeded Red Raiders in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal (20-25, 14-25, 25-22, 18-25).
Emily Brenner led Stanley-Boyd (6-21) with 10 kills while Lily Hoel and Hannah Hause each added seven kills.
Gilman 3, Clayton 1
At Gilman, the fourth-seeded Pirates earned a four-set win over the Bears in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal (19-25, 25-1, 25-10, 25-22).
Gilman (22-7) advances to host fifth-seeded Turtle Lake on Thursday.
Turtle Lake 3, Cornell 0
At Turtle Lake, the Lakers swept the 12th-seeded Chiefs in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal (25-11, 25-13, 25-9).
Clear Lake 3, New Auburn 0
At Clear Lake, the Trojans fell to the top-seeded Warriors in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal (25-6, 25-2, 25-9).
You have free articles remaining.
Girls Swimming
Chi-Hi 128, Eau Claire North 42
At Eau Claire, the Cardinals won all 11 events to earn a Big Rivers Conference dual victory over the Huskies.
Ella Spitz (200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle), Rebecca Adams (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Peyton Watson (50 and 100 freestyle) each won two individual events while Hailey Golden (100 butterfly) and Emma Schneider (100 breaststroke) earned one win apiece. Three relay teams tasted victory as the 200 medley relay (Annika Topritzhofer, Schneider, Golden, Spitz), 200 freestyle relay (Hannah Golden, Megan Edland, Schneider and Elina Jouppi) and the 400 freestyle team (Sydnea Berg, Grace Polhamus, Adams and Watson) were all first.
The Cardinals also had a number of second place finishers as Topritzhofer (200 freestyle and 200 backstroke) and Berg (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) each had two seconds. Polhamus (50 freestyle), Kianna Prince (100 butterfly), Schneider (500 freestyle) and Hannah Golden (100 breaststroke) had second-place finishes individually while the 400 freestyle relay team of Topritzhofer, Spitz, Hailey Golden and Jouppi was runner-up as well.
Chi-Hi returns to action at the conference championship on Nov. 2 in Hudson.
Boys Soccer
Hudson 2, Chi-Hi 0
At Hudson, the seventh-seeded Cardinals were shut out by second-seeded Hudson.
McDonell/Regis 10, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 0
At Casper Park, the eight-seeded Saints earned a shutout win in their Division 4 regional quarterfinal matchup.
McDonell/Regis moves on to play at top-seeded Barron on Thursday.