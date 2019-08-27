CADOTT — The Cadott volleyball team opened the season by winning both matchups at a home triangular against Neillsville and Owen-Withee.
The Hornets defeated Neillsville in two sets (25-17, 25-23) and Owen-Withee in two sets (25-13, 25-10) to complete an unbeaten evening.
Autumn Bremness led Cadott (2-0) with 14 kills while Abby Eiler had 26 assists. Jada Kowalczyk and Haylee Rowe each had seven aces while Elly Eiler added five aces.
Cadott returns to action this Friday at the two-day Sprawl tournament at UW-Stout in Menomonie.
Chi-Hi wins two at D.C. Everest quad
At Schofield, the Cardinals defeated Superior (25-13, 25-16) and D.C. Everest (25-17, 25-13) in an event hosted by the Evergreens.
Ella Hutzler led the Cardinals (2-0) with nine aces, followed by seven from Alisia Palms and five from Isabelle Eslinger. Jazmine Johnson and Sami Perlberg each had 10 kills with Madie Gardow adding nine.
Maddy Bauer had a team-high 42 assists with Palms and Perlberg each having 14 digs and Hutzler adding 12.
Chi-Hi returns to action this Friday at the Sprawl at UW-Stout.
Elk Mound 3, Stanley-Boyd 0
At Stanley, the Orioles fell in straight sets to the Mounders (24-26, 22-25, 24-26).
Emily Brunner had a team-high 10 kills for the Orioles (0-1). Lily Hoel had nine kills, four blocks and two aces while Taylor Schuebel added six kills for the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd is off until a quad at Greenwood on Sept. 5.
Boys Soccer
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Chi-Hi 0
At Dorais Field, the Red Raiders blanked the Cardinals.
Wisconsin Rapids scored two goals in the first half before adding two more in the second half in the second half.
Chi-Hi hosts Wausau West on Thursday.