NEILLSVILLE — The Cadott wrestling team pinned Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal in a 59-20 dual victory on Friday evening at the Cloverbelt Crossover.
Kaleb Sonnentag (120 pounds), Cole Pfeiffer (138), Dawson Webster (145), Nelson Wahl (152), Steven Pfeiffer (170), Brady Spaeth (182) and Gavin Tegels (195) earned pinfall victories as a part of the dual battle of the Cloverbelt's division winners. Tristan Drier earned a technical fall win in his matchup at 132 as a part of the win for the Hornets.
Cadott also defeated Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal in a dual matchup 46-31 on Jan. 3.
The Hornets return to action at the Cloverbelt Conference championships on Feb. 7 in Stanley.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 4, De Pere 1
At De Pere, the Cardinals in a nonconference victory.
Isaac Lindstrom, Isaac Frenette, Ben Steinmetz and AJ Schemenauer all found the net for the Cardinals (15-4-0) as Chi-Hi pulled away with two goals in the third period.
Zach LeMay stopped 18 shots in net to earn the win against the Voyageurs (12-7-0).
Chi-Hi plays at Bay Port on Saturday.
Boys Basketball
Cameron 64, Bloomer 46
At Bloomer, the Comets closed out a Heart O'North Conference win over the Blackhawks.
Leif Iverson had a team-high 12 points for the Blackhawks with Austin Thur and Charlie Herrick adding eight points each.
Richie Murphy scored 21 points for Cameron and made three of his team's 10 3-pointers.
Cameron outscored Bloomer by a 36-14 margin in the second half.
Bloomer plays at Northwestern next Thursday.
Rib Lake 87, Lake Holcombe 52
At Holcombe, the Redmen pulled away after halftime for a nonconference win over the Chiefs.
Kaden Kinney led Lake Holcombe with 14 points while Jarred Jiskra and Kaden Crank had 12 points each for the Chieftains (10-5).
Nick Gerstberger had 22 points including four 3-pointers for Rib Lake (13-2).
Lake Holcombe plays at Gilman on Monday.