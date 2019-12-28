RIVER FALLS — The Cadott wrestling team took home the Division 3 team championship on Saturday on the second and final day of the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic.
The Hornets finished with 314.5 points, well in front of Boyceville (164) for first.
Brayden Sonnentag and Brady Spaeth won championships in their respective weight classes for the Hornets. Sonnentag went 5-0 at 106 pounds, capping his title win with a pinfall victory over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Luke Dux at three minutes and five seconds.
Spaeth was victorious at 170 pounds, lastly defeating River Falls' Garrett Borth by a 10-1 major decision. Gavin Tegels took second at 195 after a 3-1 performance. Josh Briggs was third at 285, Ethan Tegels came home fourth at 220, Kaleb Sonnentag was fifth at 126 and Dawson Webster finished sixth at 145 for the Hornets.
Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer won the championship at 152 with a 5-0 weekend, capping his tournament with a 3-0 decision win over Tyler Haydon for the title.
Sawyer Best took third at 132 and Luke Blanchard was fifth at 113. Bloomer/Colfax (111) finished eighth in Division 1 team standings with River Falls (280.5). Cornell/Gilman tied for 12th (seven) in Division 3.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Brenner wins Bi-State title
At La Crosse, Blaine Brenner won the championship at 120 pounds for the Orioles.
Brenner won all five of his matches over the course of the two-day tournament, earning an 8-2 decision victory over Chatfield's Cael Bartels to win the title.
Tyler Krizan finished in 10th place at 220, finishing 4-3 at the tournament.
As a team the Orioles were 11th in Division 2 with 95 points as Luxemburg-Casco (222.5) won the title.
Boys Basketball
McDonell 55, Saint Thomas More 34
At Mequon, the Macks held Saint Thomas More to nine first-half points in a win at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout.
JD Bohaty scored 18 points and was joined in double figures by Jake Siegenthaler with 10 points for the Macks (7-1).
Micah Causey had 15 points for Saint Thomas More (1-6).
McDonell is off until hosting Osseo-Fairchild on Jan. 7.
Girls Basketball
Homestead 55, Chi-Hi 46
At Middleton, the Cardinals fell in a nonconference matchup at the Cardinal Holiday Showcase.
Caelan Givens led Chi-Hi (5-6) with 18 points and Aaliyah McMillan finished with 12 points.
Braylin Smith scored 15 points for Homestead (7-2).
Chi-Hi plays at Superior next Friday.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 1, Fargo South/Shanley 0
At Rochester, Minn., a first-period goal was enough for the Cardinals to win for the third time in three games at the Kiwanis Hockey Festival.
Isaac Frenette's goal on an assist from Isaac Lindstrom and Nick Carlson near the end of the first period was all the Cardinals (10-1) would need.
Bridger Fixmer stopped all 19 shots he faced in net to earn the shutout.
Chi-Hi hosts River Falls on Jan. 9.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Black River Falls 0
At Eau Claire, four different players scored for the Sabers in a win over the Tigers.
Joey Schemenauer, Addie Frenette, Marley Sterling and Kendall Rudiger each found the net in the victory with Frenettte and Sterling's goals being their first at the varsity level.
Haley Frank stopped 25 shots in net to earn the shutout for the Sabers (4-6-1).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts St. Croix Valley on Jan. 7.