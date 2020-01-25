ARCADIA — The Cadott wrestling team earned four individual champions on Saturday as the Hornets won the team championship at the Raider Challenge.
Brayden Sonnentag, Nelson Wahl, Brady Spaeth and Gavin Tegels took first in their respective weight classes as Cadott won the team title with 541.5 points, ahead of G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro (487) and Medford (464).
Sonnentag won all four of his matches with his first three by pinfall to advance to the finals at 106 pounds where he earned a 12-2 major decision win over G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Carson Koss. Wahl finished 5-0 at 152 with four pinfall matches before winning the championship with a sudden victory against Medford's Emett Grunwald.
Spaeth improved to 32-0 with a title at 170 pounds by winning all four of his matches by pin, topping G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Hunter Andersen for the championship. Tegels won four of his five matches of the day by pinfall, pinning Onalaska's Alex Bautista in 44 seconds to take first place at 195.
Kaleb Sonnentag finished as the runner-up at 120 with four pinfall victories advancing him to the finals before a tight 10-9 decision defeat to G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Tanner Andersen.
Tristan Drier (132), Ethan Tegels (220) and Josh Briggs (285) each finished in third place for Cadott with Logan Harel (113), Nick Fasbender (126), Dawson Webster (145) and Steven Pfeiffer (182) taking fourth.
Cadott hosts Abbotsford/Colby on Tuesday.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Brenner wins at Lumberjack invite
At Wausau, Blaine Brenner continued his unbeaten season with a championship at the Lumberjacks Invite.
Brenner won all five of his matches by pinfall to take the title at 126, four in the first period. Brenner pinned Stevens Point's Kale Roth in 1:18 to take the title.
Tyler Krizan finished runner-up at 285, advancing to the finals with three pinfals and a decision victory before falling by pinfall in the championship match to Rhinelander's Ben Sinclair. Dustin Bergman took fourth at 138, winning his first three matches by pin.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee took seventh as a team with 191 points as Brillion won with 322.5 points.
The Orioles are back in action on Friday in Neillsville when they face Abbotsford/Colby.
Cornell/Gilman's Olson fourth at Saint Croix Falls
At Saint Croix Falls, Andrew Olson finished fourth to lead the Wolfpack at the Saint Croix Falls Wrestling Classic.
Olson was fourth at 285, winning his first two matches by pinfall. Cornell/Gilman finished 19th as a team with 27 points as Saint Croix Falls won the team title with 197 points.
Cornell/Gilman wrestles in a quad at Clear Lake on Friday.
Boys Swimming
Chi-Hi's Topritzhofer, Olson win at Husky invite
At Eau Claire, Zach Topritzhofer and Ian Olson won events for the Cardinals at the Husky Invite.
Topritzhofer was victorious in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:08.40 while Olson swam to a win in the 100 breast in 1:08.86. Cooper Porzondek finished second to Olson in the 100 breaststroke while Olson was third in the 50 freestyle.
The 200 medley relay team of Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Porzondek and Topritzhofer finished fourth, as did the 200 freestyle relay team of Porzondek, Topritzhofer, Andrew Olson and Ian Olson. Porzondek (100 free) and Andrew Olson (100 backstroke) were fourth in their respective events while Ryan Beranek was fifth in the 500 freestyle.
Topritzhofer (200 freestyle) and Rowan Rinick (500 free) were seventh in their events as the Cardinals were third as a team with 182 points as Eau Claire (434) and Hudson (298) were first and second, respectively.
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire on Thursday in a Big Rivers Conference dual matchup.
Boys Basketball
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48, Bloomer 43
At Chetek, the Blackhawks fell to the Bulldogs in a Heart O'North Conference matchup.
Charlie Herrick scored a team-high 19 points to lead the Blackhawks (7-5, 5-4) and Connor Crane added nine.
Brock Haas and Kyle Bilodeau scored 14 points each for the Bulldogs (7-6, 4-5).
Bloomer plays at Barron on Tuesday.