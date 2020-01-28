Five goals in the second period helped the Chi-Hi boys hockey team in a 10-0 shutout victory over Rice Lake on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Ben Carlson finished with a hat trick and added an assist for the Cardinals (14-4-0, 6-3-0). Nick Carlson scored two goals while Isaac Lindstrom, Owen Krista, Isaac Small, Brady Fixmer and Jack Bowe all found the net in the win. Krista, Sawyer Bowe and Blake Trippler had two assists apiece.
Bridger Fixmer stopped all 22 shots he faced in net for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi plays at De Pere on Friday.
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
At River Falls, the Sabers were shut out by the Fusion in a Big Rivers contest.
Haley Frank made 43 saves in goal for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (5-10-2, 1-4-0).
St. Croix Valley scored twice in the second period before adding a goal in the third.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Medford on Thursday.
Wrestling
Cadott 72, Abbotsford/Colby 6
At Cadott, the Hornets rolled to a dual victory.
Ethan Tegels (220 pounds), Brayden Sonnentag (106), Logan Harel (113), Tristan Drier (132), Nelson Wahl (152), Michael Pecha (160) and Brady Spaeth (182) were all victorious by pinfall for Cadott. Dawson Webster (145) earned a technical fall win, Steven Pfeiffer (170) won by major decision and Gavin Tegels (195) picked up a 4-3 decision.
Cadott wrestles Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal in a Cloverbelt Crossover dual event on Friday in Neillsville.
Boys Basketball
Barron 47, Bloomer 36
At Barron, the Golden Bears picked up a Heart O'North Conference win over the Blackhawks.
Carter Rubenzer led Bloomer (7-6, 5-5) with nine points and Dalton Grambo added seven.
Carter LaLiberty had a game-high 15 points for Barron (5-7, 4-6).
Bloomer hosts Cameron on Friday.
Birchwood 58, Lake Holcombe 45
At Holcombe, the Bobcats bested the Chieftains in an East Lakeland Conference contest.
Kaden Crank had 14 points and Jarred Jiskra scored 12 points for Lake Holcombe (10-4, 6-3).
Matthew Marcinske led all scorers with 22 points for the Bobcats (11-3, 8-1).
Lake Holcombe hosts Rib Lake on Friday.
Girls Basketball
River Falls 61, Chi-Hi 54
At River Falls, the Wildcats stayed unbeaten in Big Rivers play with a win over the Cardinals.
Aaliyah McMillan led the Cardinals (9-7, 4-3) with 17 points and was joined in double figures by Caelan Givens with 14 and Alexis Zenner scoring 13.
Taylor Weick had 20 points for the Wildcats (13-2, 6-0).
Chi-Hi plays at Hudson on Friday.
Stanley-Boyd 40, Thorp 30
At Stanley, the Orioles earned a Western Cloverbelt Conference win over the Cardinals.
Lily Hoel led Stanley-Boyd (10-6, 5-4) with 14 points and Teagen Becker added seven points.
Danielle Stroinski had 11 points for the Cardinals (3-8, 2-7).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Altoona on Friday.
Lake Holcombe 63, Birchwood 20
At Holcombe, the Chieftains raced out to a 45-10 halftime lead on the way to an East Lakeland win over the Bobcats.
Brooke Lechleitner led all scorers with 19 points while Karly Kirkman added 11 for the Chieftains (6-7, 4-5).
Maddie Manka scored nine points for the Bobcats (5-9, 5-4).
Lake Holcombe hosts Prentice on Monday.