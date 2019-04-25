The Chi-Hi baseball team remained unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play with a 4-1 victory over Rice Lake at Gannon Field at Casper Park on Thursday.
Griffin Spindler tossed all seven innings, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out three.
The Cardinals (9-2, 6-0) scored two apiece in the first and third innings to take the lead after the Warriors plated a run in the first.
Riley Freid drove in two runs and Nolan Hutzler scored twice. Luke Schemenauer also added a run batted in.
Brady Verbsky had three hits for Rice Lake (1-6, 0-5).
Chi-Hi hosts a doubleheader with Superior on Friday.
Cadott 4, McDonell 3
At Cadott, the Hornets got their first victory on the season in a Western Cloverbelt matchup with the Macks.
Cadott’s Gavin Tegels drove in Dylan Davis with a single to take the one-run lead in the sixth.
Nelson Wahl doubled in two-hit day. Davis and Tyler Mathern also recorded doubles.
Chase Berg went 3-for-4 for McDonell with two runs batted in. Kendren Gullo had two hits, including a double.
Cadott and McDonell are back on the diamond on Friday as the Hornets travel to Fall Creek and the Macks host Stanley-Boyd.
Thorp 8, Stanley-Boyd 7
At Stanley, the Cardinals scored three runs in the seventh inning to overtake the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Noah Gillingham, Carter Vait and Brady Potaczek each had three hits for Stanley-Boyd (0-5, 0-3). Potaczek drove in three runs and Vait two.
Gillingham and Vait both scored two runs while Logan Delkamp had two runs batted in.
Charlie Hauser, Carter Karaba and Isaac Soumis had two-hit days for Thorp (1-6, 1-3).
Logan Kroeplin, Soumis and Gavin Boie each drove in two runs.
Stanley-Boyd plays at McDonell while Thorp hosts Altoona as both teams return to play on Friday.
BOYS GOLF
Chi-Hi take fifth at BRC meet
At River Falls, the Cardinals placed fifth at a Big Rivers Conference match at River Falls Golf Club.
Brett Elkin came in a tie for 13th to lead Chi-Hi. Elkin shot a 46 with Collin Albright and Aiden McCauley each a stroke back at 47.
Alex Nelson carded a 50 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.
Hudson (168) edged Eau Claire Memorial (171) and Rice Lake (172) for the team title.
Simon Cuskey of Rice Lake and Billy Peterson from Eau Claire Memorial topped the leaderboard by shooting a 37.
Chi-Hi is at a conference match hosted by Hudson on Monday.
Stanley-Boyd’s Koenig wins Cloverbelt Conference meet
At Cadott, Stanley-Boyd’s Milo Koenig earned medalist honors at Cloverbelt match at Whispering Pines Golf Course.
Koenig shot a 40 to edge McDonell/Regis’ Adam Waldusky and Osseo-Fairchild’s Cooper Ward by one stroke for the individual title.
Myles Fish tied for fifth (42) and Isaac Petersilka (43) tied for seventh for the Saints. Oliver Shakal shot a 48 and Fletcher Theisen a 61.
McDonell/Regis finished second as a team with a score of 174. Osseo Fairchild earned the team title (168).
Alex Tyznik shot a 44 to lead Thorp with Riley Frankewicz a 46. Coy Bowe led Cadott with a 46.
Thorp came in fifth as a team one stroke (192) ahead of Cadott (193). Stanley-Boyd finished ninth.
GIRLS SOCCER
Regis/McDonell 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2
At Eau Claire, Teryn scored the game-winning goal with 18 seconds remaining as the Saints edged Baldwin-Woodville.
Al three goals came in the second-half with Karlstad scoring all three goals.
Kim Henriksen made two saves in goal taking the spot of an injured Anna Allen.
Regis/McDonell (4-1) hosts Amery on Friday.
SOFTBALL
McDonell 15, Cadott 1
At Cadott, the Macks held the Hornets to two hits in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
McDonell collected 15 hits in the victory led by three each from Jessica Eisenreich and Kaitlyn Ortmann. Eisenreich scored three runs and drove in two while Ortmann doubled twice and plated four runs.
Olivia Mlsna, Shanen Rice and Maggie Craker each added two hits for the Macks (3-1).
Cadott (0-2) got hits from Calli Bremness and Makenna Barone.
Both teams are back in action on Friday as McDonell hosts Stanley-Boyd and Cadott travels to Fall Creek.
Bloomer 4, Northwestern 3
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks scored four times in the 11th inning for a walkoff win over the Tigers.
The teams remained scoreless through 10 before Northwestern (6-1, 3-1) plated three runs in the 11th. Bloomer (6-4, 3-0) responded with four of its own to win.
Ashley Poirier singled in Calley Olson and Annabelle Wittrock for the tying and winning runs.
Olson was 3-for-5 and Poirier added two hits.
Emily Kuehl threw 11 innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win.
Bloomer plays a doubleheader at Cumberland on Friday.
Thorp 10, Stanley-Boyd 3
At Stanley, the Cardinals scored nine runs from the fourth to the sixth innings in a win over the Orioles.
Danielle and Cassidy Stroinski both scored three runs for Thorp (5-2, 3-0). Kaitlyn Tyznik drove in three runs.
Tyznik struck out eight in six innings in the circle.
Jada Nye led Stanley-Boyd (1-2, 1-2) with two hits and two runs scored.
On Friday the Orioles travel to McDonell and the Cardinals host Altoona.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bloomer's Jenneman wins two events at Spooner quad
At Spooner, Vanessa Jenneman was victorious in two sprint events for the Blackhawks at a Heart O'North quad hosted by the Rails.
Jenneman won the 100-meter sprint with a time of 13.01 seconds and the 200 in 26.9. Jenneman also finished second in the long jump.
Grace Anderson raced to an 800 win (2:52.88), Kaycee Schultz added a victory in the 100 hurdles (17.63) and Leah Bleskacek and Larissa Fossum both cleared 4 feet, 6 inches in the high jump to earn the event title.
Cole Michaelsen added another win in the 1,600 with a time of 4:39.00, Alex Conrad won the 800 (2:07.47) while Dalton Grambo raced to a win in the 110 hurdles (17.33).
Bloomer got second place finishes for the girls by Maggie Sarauer (100), Anderson (1,600) and Kylie Culver (3,200). Braedon Hoecherl (200), Cole Bischel (800) and Grambo (300 hurdles) secured runner-up finishes for the boys.
Austin Thur took third in the 200 and Leah Bleskacek came in third in the 300 hurdles.
Coming in fourth were Emma Smith (800), Larissa Fossum (shot put and discus) and Jessica Gengler (pole vault).
Host Spooner won the girls team title with a score of 95. Bloomer came in second at 62.
The Blackhawk boys finished fourth at 42 points, while Hayward topped the leaderboard at 108.