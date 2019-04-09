LAKE HALLIE — The Chi-Hi baseball team swept a Big Rivers Conference doubleheader with Hudson 8-0 and 16-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Hallie Park.
Chi-Hi (3-2) led 1-0 before adding seven runs in the sixth inning of game one.
Nate Hayes went 2-for-2 with two runs scored while Austin Sykora scored a run, drove one in during a 2-for-3 game. Dane Weiland and Riley Freid both plated two runs.
Nate Custer threw a shutout limiting the Raiders to three hits. He walked two and struck out seven.
The Cardinals scored seven runs in the third and sixth in the seventh to complete the sweep.
Blake Trippler was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Riley Freid added two hits and crossed the plate twice.
The Cardinals drew 14 walks in game two.
Griffin Spindler threw five innings with eight hits allowed and one earned run. He punched out five Raider batters and walked two.
Osseo-Fairchild 6, McDonell 0
At Osseo, the Macks fell in their season opener to the Thunder.
Kendren Gullo and Xayvion Matthews each had a hit for McDonell (0-1, 0-1).
Caden Boettcher and Shaun Windhorst had two hits apiece for Osseo-Fairchild.
Eau Claire Regis 16, Cadott 5
At Altoona, the Hornets were defeated by the Ramblers in a Western Cloverbelt Conference contest.
Eau Claire Regis scored six runs over the first three innings before adding eight in the fourth.
Cadott (0-1) scored four of its runs in the third before a single tally in the fourth.
Nelson Wahl went 2-for-3 with a double, a run batted in and two runs scored. Mason Poehls doubled in a 2-for-3 game with a run scored and an RBI.
Drew Goettl went 1-for-2 and drove in four runs for Eau Claire Regis.
Fall Creek 8, Thorp 6
At Thorp, the Cardinals scored a combined five runs in the final two innings but fell to the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Ran Stunkel and Chris Komanec each scored two runs while Jack Syryczuk drove in a pair for the Cardinals (0-3, 0-1).
Isaiah Katz and Jack Riemenschneider had two hits apiece for the Crickets.
Softball
Thorp 1, Bloomer 0 (8 inn.)
At Bloomer, the Cardinals scratched across a run in the eighth inning to edge the Blackhawks.
Brittany Rosemeyer drove in the lone run of the game in the eighth inning for Thorp (2-2). Danielle Stroinski and Kaitlyn Tyznik each had two hits for Thorp.
Rilee Luzinski doubled for Bloomer (3-3).
Both teams featured strong pitching as Bloomer’s Emily Kuehl and the Thorp combo of Brooklynn Anderson and Tyznik threw well. Kuehl struck out five in eight innings while Anderson tossed a scoreless first inning before Tyznik struck out nine in seven innings of relief.
Girls Soccer
Regis/McDonell 10, Arcadia 0
At Eau Claire, the Saints blanked the Raiders.
Samantha Shaffer scored six goals for Regis/McDonell while Lilly Niese added two. Alison Haag and Teryn Karlstad each found the net for a goal as well as the Saints outshot Arcadia by a 32-5 margin.
Anna Allen made three saves in goal for Regis/McDonell (2-1).