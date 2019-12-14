STEVENS POINT — The Chi-Hi boys basketball team held off a second-half rally from Stevens Point to earn a 63-58 victory over the Panthers on Saturday evening.
Joe Reuter led the way for the Cardinals (3-1) with 19 points while adding six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt finished with a double-double by scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Jacob Walczak finished in double figures with 10 points while Nick Bruder scored nine in the victory.
Evan Vollendorf scored 17 points for Stevens Point (1-3).
Chi-Hi led 40-24 at halftime. The win was the second in two days for the Cardinals, who won 85-57 in Rice Lake on Friday.
The Cardinals play at Superior on Tuesday.
McDonell 70, Wis. Rapids Assumption 37
At La Crosse, the Macks hit 12 3-pointers in a victory over the Royals.
JD Bohaty scored a game-best 18 points for McDonell (5-0). Jake Siegenthaler also scored in double figures with 13 points while Eion Kressin scored eight points for the Macks.
Dennis Matott had nine points for Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (0-6).
McDonell hosts Fall Creek on Friday.
Thorp 62, Whitehall 44
At Thorp, the Cardinals earned their first victory over the season.
Ethan Reis scored 19 points for Thorp (1-3), a performance that included three 3-pointers. Isaac Soumis scored 15 points and Aidan Reis scored nine for the Cardinals.
James Breska and Brandon Dick had 13 points apiece for Whitehall (0-3).
Thorp plays at Colfax on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Chi-Hi 82, Stevens Point 75
At Stevens Point, Aaliyah McMillan had a big night as the Cardinals topped the Panthers in a nonconference matchup.
McMillan led the team with 27 points including four 3-pointers for Chi-Hi. (5-2). Caelan Givens scored 19 points and Ashley Hanley had a season-high 12 points including three of her team's nine 3-pointers.
Leah Earnest scored 28 points for Stevens Point.
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday.
Wis. Rapids Assumption 56, McDonell 46
At La Crosse, the Royals pulled away to a victory over the Macks.
Lauryn Deetz led McDonell (3-3) with 19 points while Maggie Craker added 12 and Destiny Baughman scored nine.
McDonell hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday.
Wrestling
Cadott sixth at Devils Duals
At Wisconsin Dells, the Hornets finished sixth as a team at the Devil Duals hosted by Adams-Friendship.
Cadott won its opening round matchup with Mineral Point 43-23 before falling to Burlington 44-27. The Hornets came back to beat G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 39-33. Cadott lost to Kimberly 39-33 before defeating New Lisbon 72-6.
Brady Spaeth and Josh Briggs each finished 5-0 on the day for the Hornets.
Stoughton won the team title with Burlington taking second.
Cadott wrestles at Tomahawk on Friday.
Cornell/Gilman's Person third at Barron
At Barron, Ethan Person finished in third place at 120 pounds to lead the Wolfpack.
Person won three of his four matches on the day, winning his first two by pinfall to advance to the semifinals where he fell by fall. Person recovered to defeat Lakeland Union's Ben Nemcek by a 7-2 decision to capture third place.
Cornell/Gilman finished 13th as a team with 39 points as River Falls won the title with 323 points.
The Wolfpack open their Lakeland Conference dual schedule on Thursday at Shell Lake.