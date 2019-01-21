The Chi-Hi boys basketball team picked up its second win in a row by beating New Richmond 55-40 on Monday evening in nonconference play.
Tyler Robarge led the way for the Cardinals (6-8) with 17 points while adding four rebounds and a pair of steals.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt finished with a double-double, scoring 12 points and added 11 rebounds. Nolan Hutzler and Joe Reuter each had seven points in the victory.
CJ Campbell led New Richmond (9-5) with nine points.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 24-17 lead at halftime before outscoring the Tigers 31-23 in the final 18 minutes.
Chi-Hi is back in Big Rivers Conference action on Saturday evening at Hudson.
Girls Basketball
Eleva-Strum 66, McDonell 62
At McDonell, the Cardinals edged the Macks in nonconference action.
Abby Wampler led scorers with 23 points for McDonell (7-9). Anna Geissler finished in double figures with 13 points, Maggie Craker added 11 and Lauryn Dietz scored nine for the Macks.
Brianna Nelson had 19 points for Eleva-Strum (12-2).
McDonell hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Stevens Point 67, Chi-Hi 9
At Chi-Hi, the Panthers topped the Cardinals in a nonconference dual.
Ross Kaz earned a pinfall win in two minutes, 57 seconds over Sam Molski at 160 pounds for the Cardinals. Larissa Kaz won by decision 7-3 at 120 pounds as well for Chi-Hi.
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire North on Thursday evening.
