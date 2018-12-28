ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Chi-Hi boys hockey team earned the Blue Division Championship at the Kiwanis Hockey Festival following a 2-1 overtime win over Fargo South/Shanley (N.D.) on Friday.
Isaac Frenette scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Jack Schimmel to help the Cardinals to a 2-1 record at the event.
Fargo South/Shanley went ahead with a second period score.
Chi-Hi evened the score seven minutes, 34 seconds into the final period as Aiden McCauley found the back of the net. Cole and Sawyer Bowe assisted on McCauley’s goal.
Jaden Hoople stopped 20 shots in goal.
Chi-Hi (7-4-1) hosts River Falls on Thursday as the Cardinals resume Big Rivers Conference play.
Girls Hockey
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2, Black River Falls 0
At Neenah, Chi-Hi/Menomonie earned a shutout win on Friday over the Tigers to conclude a slate of games at a tournament hosted by the Fox Cities Stars.
Sidney Polzin got Chi-Hi/Menomonie (4-7-2) on the board eight minutes into the third period with assists credited to Megan Klass and Kendall Rudiger.
Goalie Haley Frank continued to shut down Black River Falls (5-8-2) during the duration of the game. Frank totaled 31 saves in the win.
Klass added an empty net goal just before time expired in the game.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie had previously suffered a 3-0 loss to Black River Falls on Dec. 18.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie gets back to Big Rivers Conference play on Thursday at St. Croix Valley.
Boys Basketball
Middleton 54, Chi-Hi 50
At Middleton, the Cardinals led at halftime but fell to Middleton.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt scored 16 points for Chi-Hi (4-6) and was joined in double figures by Tyler Robarge (14) and Nolan Hutzler (13).
Jack Boyle scored 11 points for Middleton (7-3).
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire Memorial next Friday.
Thorp 49, Ladysmith 36
At Thorp, the Cardinals outscored the Lumberjacks 23-14 after halftime to earn a win.
Ethan Reis scored 13 points and Ryan Jacque and Jon Slagoski each added nine in the victory for Thorp (4-4).
Peyton Rogers had 12 points for Ladysmith (0-7).
Thorp hosts Osseo-Fairchild next Friday.
Girls Basketball
Chi-Hi 55, Homestead 47
At Middleton, the Cardinals won their second game in as many days.
Caelan Givens led all scorers with 26 points for Chi-Hi (7-3) while Aaliyah McMillan added 13 and Alexis Zenner scored nine.
Mia Patel had 15 points for Homestead (6-4).
Chi-Hi is off until hosting Superior on Jan. 8
Clayton 71, McDonell 45
At Clayton, the Macks fell to the unbeaten Bears.
Maggie Craker scored 12 points to lead McDonell (3-6) while Jessica Eisenreich added nine.
Kennedy Patrick had a game-high 23 points for Clayton (11-0).
McDonell hosts Cadott on Thursday.
Wrestling
Kaz, Pahl lead Chi-Hi at On The Water Classic
At Oshkosh, Ross Kaz and Taylor Pahl led the Cardinals on the first day of the On The Water Classic.
Kaz (160 pounds) and Pahl (285) each went 3-1 in the first day of action while David Hughes was 3-2 at 106 pounds. Alex Slowiak (113), Daniel Moucha (138) and Austin Smith (152) each were 2-2 on the day.
Chi-Hi is 44th in team scoring (48.5) after day one with Coleman (223.5) in the lead.
Four Cadott wrestlers advance to Northern Badger semis
At River Falls, four Cadott grapplers had unbeaten days to advance to Saturday’s semifinals at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic.
Brady Spaeth (160), James Pfeiffer (170), Ethan Tegels (182) and Gavin Tegels (195) made it through day one with perfect records. Logan Harel (106), Kaleb Sonnentag (120), Nelson Wahl (145), CJ Spath (220) and Mitchell Gunderson (285) lost one match on the day.
Bloomer/Colfax’s Sawyer Best (132), Mitchel Harmon (145) advanced to the semifinals as well with perfect performances on Friday. Bowen Rothbauer was 3-1 on the day at 152 pounds.
Spencer Kraus was unbeaten at 160 pounds for Cornell/Gilman.
Cadott leads the Division 3 team standings after day one with 167.5 points with Phillips (127) second and Cornell/Gilman ninth (35.5). Bloomer/Colfax (70.5) is seventh in Division 1 with Baldwin-Woodville (172) leading.
Brenner leads Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee at Bi-State Classic
At La Crosse, Blaine Brenner and Russell Dorn were 3-1 on the first day of the Bi-State Classic for Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee.
Dalton McDermond (145) and Evan Meeker (170) each finished 2-2 on the first day while Tyler Krizan (220) was 2-1.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee is tied for 13th (42) in team scoring in Division 2 with Luxemburg-Casco (155.5) in the lead.
