ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Chi-Hi boys hockey team fell 5-4 in overtime to Albert Lea (Minn.) at Graham Arena Complex on Wednesday to open its three-game slate at the Kiwanis Hockey Festival.
Chi-Hi (5-4-1) got behind early as the Tigers scored three times in the first period.
Aiden McCauley scored with an assist from Brady Fixmer for the only Cardinal first period goal.
Goals from Sawyer Bowe and Isaac Lindstrom sandwiched an Albert Lea (5-4) score as the teams headed to the final period with the Tigers ahead 4-3.
Chi-Hi's Jack Schimmel evened the score in the seventh minute of the third period off an assist from Cole Bowe. Bowe tallied three assists in the game.
In overtime, Albert Lea had the advantage following a penalty late in third and Jack Edwin scored for the Tigers to end the game.
Goalie Jaden Hoople secured 14 saves for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi had 29-19 advantage in shots for the game.
The Cardinals play Rochester Lourdes on Thursday in Rochester.
