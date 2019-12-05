MENOMONIE — Isaac Lindstrom scored four goals and overall the Chi-Hi boys hockey team scored five power-play goals in a 12-0 shutout victory over Menomonie on Thursday evening.
Lindstrom completed the hat trick in the first period before adding a goal in the second period. Ben Steinmetz and Trevor Bowe each scored two goals while Cole Bowe, Sawyer Bowe, Isaac Frenette and AJ Schemenauer lit the lamp with a goal for the Cardinals (2-0, 1-0).
Cole Bowe opened the scoring with a power-play goal one minute and 57 seconds in the game with help from Blake Trippler and Lindstrom. It would be the first of seven goals scored by the Cardinals in the first period. Trippler assisted on three goals overall, as did Brady Fixmer and Frenette.
Bridger Fixmer stopped all 17 shots he faced in goal to record his second shutout in as many games.
Chi-Hi hosts Antigo on Friday.
Boys Basketball
McDonell 49, Stanley-Boyd 35
At McDonell, the Macks outscored the Orioles 30-18 in the second half to pull away to a Western Cloverbelt win.
JD Bohaty led McDonell (1-0, 1-0) with 15 points including three 3-pointers. Jake Siegenthaler finished with 11 points and Eion Kressin scored eight for the Macks.
Lucas Smith scored 10 points with two 3-pointers among his points for the Orioles (0-2, 0-1).
Both the Macks and Orioles are back in action at Saturday's Northwest Tipoff Classic in Menomonie as McDonell faces Colfax and Stanley-Boyd squares off with Spring Valley.
Eau Claire Regis 68, Cadott 49
At Cadott, the Hornets led at halftime but fell to the Ramblers in the Western Cloverbelt opener for both teams.
Mason Poehls led Cadott (0-1, 0-1) with 23 points and Ben Steffes added 14 points as the duo combined for seven 3-pointers.
Branton Paulsrud scored 28 points for Regis (1-0, 1-0), who trailed the Hornets by a 33-31 margin at the break.
Cadott faces Bloomer on Saturday at the Northwest Tipoff Classic.
Girls Hockey
Onalaska 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4
At Onalaska, the Hilltoppers edged the Sabers.
Sidney Polzin scored two goals while Madelyn Hebert and Emma-lyn Stephenson added tallies for the Sabers (1-1, 1-1). Polzin and Abigail Martin each had an assist for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie. Caroline O'Dell stopped 29 shots in net for the Sabers.
Jaidyn Groshek finished with a hat trick for Onalaska (2-3).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie returns to action on Tuesday at Eau Claire Area.
Wrestling
Hudson 66, Chi-Hi 10
At Chi-Hi, the Raiders bested the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
David Hughes earned a 13-5 major decision victory at 113 pounds for the Cardinals. Daniel Moucha and Ross Kaz earned decision wins at 145 and 170 pounds, respectively, for Chi-Hi.