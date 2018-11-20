MARSHFIELD — The Chi-Hi boys hockey team scored three goals in the first period and two in the third period to pull away to a 5-1 victory over Marshfield on Tuesday evening in the season opener for the Cardinals.
Jack Schimmel scored a pair of goals in the opening period for Chi-Hi (1-0) and Isaac Lindstrom kicked off the scoring about three minutes into the contest for the Cardinals.
Isaac Frenette added two goals in the third period after the Tigers cut the deficit to 3-1 to clinch the win.
Jaden Hoople stopped 25 shots in goal for the Cardinals with 12 of those saves coming in the second period.
The Cardinals host Hayward next Tuesday in the team's home opener at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Girls Hockey
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3, Onalaska 3
At Chippewa Ice Arena, Sidney Polzin's last-minute goal forced overtime in Chi-Hi/Menomonie's opener.
Polzin scored an unassisted power-play goal with 18 seconds left to even the game at three after Onalaska had scored three times in the third to take the advantage. Polzin opened the scoring in the first period before Chloe Beaudette added a power-play goal minutes later off an assist from Olivia Klass to push Chi-Hi/Menomonie (0-0-1) to a quick 2-0 lead.
Haley Frank made 29 saves in goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie, who returns to action in Menomonie next Tuesday against Superior.
Girls Basketball
Onalaska 73, Chi-Hi 58
At Onalaska, the Cardinals fell to the Hilltoppers in nonconference action.
Aaliyah McMillan led Chi-Hi (0-2) with 18 points, followed by Caelan Givens with 16 points and Alexis Zenner scoring 11.
Lexi Miller was the high scorer in the contest for Onalaska with 24 points.
Chi-Hi opens Big Rivers Conference play at home next Tuesday against Eau Claire North.
McDonell 56, Mondovi 37
At Mondovi, the Macks had three players finish in double figures as they picked up a win over the Buffaloes.
Maggie Craker led all scorers with 16 points including four 3-pointers for McDonell (1-0). Abby Wampler and Jessica Eisenreich each finished with 10 points in the victory for McDonell.
Ella Poeschel scored 13 points for Mondovi.
McDonell is off until opening the Western Cloverbelt Conference season on Nov. 30 at Stanley-Boyd.
Ladysmith 40, Stanley-Boyd 36
At Stanley, the Orioles fell to the Lumberjacks in a nonconference matchup.
Arianna Mason led the Orioles (0-1) with 15 points, 13 coming in the first half. Lily Hoel added 11 points for Stanley-Boyd.
Emily Egle scored 19 points for Ladysmith.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Greenwood next Tuesday.
