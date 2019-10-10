The Chi-Hi boys soccer team shut out Eau Claire North 1-0 on Thursday at Dorais Field for the team's first victory of the season.
Landon Brunke found the back of the net for the Cardinals (1-10-2, 1-6-2) on an assist from Collin Albright for the lone goal of the game.
Defensively the Cardinals held the Huskies off the scoreboard for the second time in as many meetings this season. Chi-Hi and Eau Claire North played to a scoreless tie on Sept. 17 in Eau Claire.
Chi-Hi is back in action on Monday at River Falls before playing in Hudson one day later.
Volleyball
River Falls 3, Chi-Hi 0
At Chi-Hi, the Wildcats earned a Big Rivers Conference win in straight sets over the Cardinals.
Sami Perlberg led Chi-Hi with eight kills and also had seven digs. Ella Hutzler had a pair of aces, Maddy Bauer had 16 assists and Isabelle Eslinger led the team with 12 digs.
Bloomer 3, Hayward 0
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks swept the Hurricanes in a Heart O'North Conference matchup.
Emma Krejci had 11 kills for the Blackhawks (27-7, 6-0). Emma Seibel added seven kills while Rylie Jarr and Jordan Klima had 16 and 14 assists, respectively. Larissa Fossum led Bloomer with five aces while Megan Bischel added three and Josie Kostner had 11 digs in the win.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Osseo-Fairchild 2
At Stanley, the Orioles overcame a 2-1 hole to beat the Thunder for their first Western Cloverbelt win of the season (25-19, 15-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-11).
Emily Brenner had a team-high 14 kills for Stanley-Boyd (5-21, 1-6) while Lily Hoel added 10 kills and five blocks. Teagan Becker had 10 kills and Kayte Licht led the team with 28 digs in the win.
Eau Claire Regis 3, Cadott 2
At Cadott, the Hornets fell in five sets of a Western Cloverbelt matchup with the Ramblers.
Makenna Barone had 14 kills and Jada Kowalczyk added 12 for the Hornets. Lauryn Goettl led the team with 28 digs and Haylee Rowe had five aces. Autumn Bremness had eight kills, 11 digs and six blocks for the Hornets.