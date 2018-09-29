WAUSAU — The Chi-Hi boys soccer team scored three goals in each half to beat Wausau East 6-2 on Saturday afternoon to earn the team's first win of the season.
John Bilda scored twice in the first half while Sean Irvine added another goal to help the Cardinals jump out to a 3-1 lead.
Ethan Crocker, Collin Albright and Loren Beaudette added goals after the break as the Cardinals pulled away for the victory.
"It felt good to have our first win and to get a bunch of contributions from the players," Chi-Hi coach Justin Engum said of the win.
Hayden Pynch and Irvine each had an assist for Chi-Hi.
Chi-Hi jumps back into Big Rivers Conference play on Tuesday at home against River Falls.
Football
Spencer/Columbus 51, Cadott 0
At Marshfield, the Hornets were shut out by the Rockets in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Brady Spaeth ran for 21 yards and Coy Bowe had 25 yards receiving for the Hornets (2-5, 2-5).
Jarred Mandel was 9 of 11 for 173 yards and three touchdown passes to Austin Bacon for the Rockets (7-0, 6-0). Spencer/Columbus scored 35 points in the second quarter to break open a contest that was 3-0 after quarter one.
Cadott hosts Colby on Friday.
Clayton 64, New Auburn 6
At Clayton, the Bears beat the Trojans in an 8-Man South Lakeland Conference matchup.
New Auburn (1-6, 1-4) hosts Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore on Friday.
